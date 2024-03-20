Leaving Netflix April 2024: Catch these titles before they’re gone…

It’s that time again! Various movies, including a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in April 2024 — fortunately, you have at least a few weeks (and an extra day considering it’s a leap year!) before they do as Netflix was kind enough to send over the list earlier than usual! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

The list is a bit longer than in previous months with a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch the original Jurassic Park trilogy. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch Pacific Rim and a few other movies.

And now for our Leaving Netflix April 2024 list…

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in April 2024. If there is no country code, the show or movie is leaving both services.

April 4

Day of the Dead: Bloodline 🇺🇸

Imposters: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

April 7

Marshall 🇺🇸

April 8

The Nice Guys 🇺🇸

April 9

Horrible Bosses 2 🇺🇸

April 11

Deliver Us from Evil 🇺🇸

April 15

Rush 🇺🇸

Synchronic 🇺🇸

The Zookeeper’s Wife 🇺🇸

April 20

Trolls 🇨🇦

April 22

The Meg 🇺🇸

Train to Busan

April 24

The Hateful Eight 🇺🇸

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1 🇺🇸

April 25

Kung Fu Panda 3 🇺🇸

April 26

Malignant 🇺🇸

April 30

3 Ninjas Kick Back 🇨🇦

13 Going on 30 🇺🇸

27 Dresses 🇺🇸

30 Days of Night 🇺🇸

Apollo 13 🇺🇸

Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14 🇺🇸

Elvis 🇺🇸

Erin Brockovich 🇺🇸

The First Purge 🇺🇸

Fried Green Tomatoes 🇺🇸

How to Train Your Dragon 2 🇺🇸

Joker 🇺🇸

Jurassic Park 🇺🇸

Jurassic Park III 🇺🇸

Kindergarten Cop 🇺🇸

The Lost World: Jurassic Park 🇺🇸

Mamma Mia! 🇺🇸

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 🇺🇸

Oblivion 🇨🇦

Pacific Rim 🇨🇦

The Purge: Election Year 🇺🇸

Silver Linings Playbook 🇺🇸

Simply Irresistible 🇨🇦

Step Brothers 🇺🇸

Twins 🇺🇸

Whiplash 🇺🇸

