CES 2024 is over and back in January, the 2024 Samsung TV and audio lineup was announced. There are a lot of excellent looking things in this year’s lineup. Now, we’re almost into April and we finally have some Samsung TV and audio pricing to share. Let’s take a look at what we know, and maybe there’s something here that pique’s your interest.

As part of the Samsung Unbox & Discover event on Thursday, March 21, Samsung is pleased to announce the full pricing and availability of its 2024 Samsung TV and Audio Lineup. Here is the pricing and availability we know, more to come should we get the information.

Samsung TV and Audio

TVs

Neo QLED 8K

QN900D (65” — 85”) starts at $4,999 MSRP

QN800D (65” — 85”) starts at $3,499 MSRP

Neo QLED 4K

QN90D (43” — 98”) starts at $1,499 MSRP

QN85D (55” — 85””) starts at $1,399 MSRP

Samsung OLED

S95D (55” — 77”) starts at $2,599 MSRP

S90D (55” — 65”) starts at $1,999 MSRP

The Frame

The Frame (43” — 75”) starts at $999 MSRP

Audio

Music Frame is priced at $399 MSRP

As part of the pre-order period, Samsung is offering a massive deal to celebrate. Pre-order a 2024 Samsung TV and get a 65” TU690T TV from the company. Pre-order the Music Frame and get a $50 credit on the Samsung website. These offers are valid until 4/11 at participating retailers while supplies.

