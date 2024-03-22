Amazon’s 2024 Big Spring Sale is here because Prime Day isn’t enough…

As if having a couple of Amazon Prime Day sales throughout the year isn’t enough, Amazon has just introduced its first-ever Big Spring Sale with plenty of deals to be had.

You can easily catch most of the deals, including time-limited specials on the Big Spring Sale landing page, saving on everything from laptops to speakers to watches and more. The sale started on March 20th and runs through March 25th, so you have a few days to save. Oh, and don’t forget to sign up for your free 30-day trial of Prime!

Here are a few Amazon Big Spring Sale deals that caught our eye this year, including FREE TVs (see Home Theatre section below)!

Computing

Product MSRP Sale Price Discount Purchase Link Amazon eero mesh WiFi system $169.99 $126.99 25% Amazon Anker Charging Accessories $35+ $22.99+ up to 43% Amazon Baseus 100W Blade USB-C Laptop Charger $129.99 $69.98 46% Amazon Logitech Productivity Mice, Keyboards, Cams, Headset $27.99+ $22+ up to 33% Amazon SABRENT 2.5 Inch SATA to USB 3.0

Tool Free External Hard Drive Enclosure $11.99 $9.99 17% Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch, Buds, Accessories $29.99+ $20.99+ up to 56% Amazon TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System $199.99 $169.99 15% Amazon TP-Link Tri-Band BE9300 Wi-Fi 7 Router $299.99 $269.99 10% Amazon UGREEN Nexode Pro 100W USB-C Charger $74.99 $63.74 15% Amazon

Gaming

Product MSRP Sale Price Discount Purchase Link Intel Core i7-12700KF Gaming Desktop Processor $261.20 $199.99 23% Amazon Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel $999.99 $806.20 19% Amazon Redragon K673 PRO 75% Wireless Gaming Keyboard $76.99 $51.99 32% Amazon

Headphones

Product MSRP Sale Price Discount Purchase Link Anker Soundcore Headphones $39.99+ $23.90+ up to 51% Amazon Bose QuietComfort Ultra $429 $379 12% Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro $199.99 $139.99 30% Amazon Sony LinkBuds Wireless Earbuds $179.99 $138 23% Amazon

Health & Fitness

Product MSRP Sale Price Discount Purchase Link Amazfit Smartwatches $59.99+ $44.99+ up to 25% Amazon Garmin Forerunner 255 $399.99 $299.99 25% Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm $299.99 $249.99 17% Amazon

Home Theatre

Product MSRP Sale Price Discount Purchase Link Dangbei Smart Projectors $399+ $280+ Amazon Get a FREE 65″ Crystal UHD 4K TV

with purchase of select Samsung TVs! $1,597.99+ Amazon Roku Express Sticks $29.99+ $19.99+ up to 33% Amazon

Laptops/Desktops/Tablets

Product MSRP Sale Price Discount Purchase Link Amazon Fire Max 11 $244.99 $184.99 24% Amazon ASUS Gaming Laptops $899.99+ $749.99+ up to 21% Amazon Lenovo/Samsung Tablets $149.99+ $99.99+ up to 43% Amazon

Monitors

Product MSRP Sale Price Discount Purchase Link ASUS 27″ ProArt Display $319 $239 25% Amazon LG 27-Inch StanbyME Go $1,169.99 $996.99 17% Amazon Samsung Monitors $139.99+ $109.99+ up to 43% Amazon Samsung 27” Odyssey G30A $229.99 $179.99 22% Amazon

Movies and Entertainment

Product MSRP Sale Price Discount Purchase Link Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy — Blu-ray + Digital $39.99 $16.99 58% Amazon How To Train Your Dragon: 3 — Movie Collection [Blu-ray] $29.98 $12.99 57% Amazon Scream 3 Movie Collection (Blu-ray + Digital) $19.99 $14.99 25% Amazon Scary Movie Collection (Blu-ray + Digital) $17.99 $11.99 33% Amazon Madagascar: The Ultimate Collection [Blu-ray] $39.99 $13.99 65% Amazon 9 [Blu-ray] $14.99 $9.35 38% Amazon The Land Before Time — The Complete Collection $35.99 $16.49 54% Amazon Shrek 4-Movie Collection [Blu-ray] $29.99 $22.79 24% Amazon Hop [Blu-ray] $19.99 $8.99 55% Amazon Universal 10-Film Action Collection [DVD] $39.99 $19.99 50% Amazon It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown (remastered deluxe edition) $19.97 $13.94 30% Amazon Halloween II / Halloween III: Season of the Witch Double Feature [DVD] $9.99 $5.99 40% Amazon Universal 10-Film Sci-Fi Collection [DVD] $39.99 $18.99 53% Amazon American Pie 4-Movie Collection [Blu-ray] $22.99 $13.99 39% Amazon Steve Martin 8-Movie Collection [DVD] $29.99 $20.99 30% Amazon

Smart Home

Product MSRP Sale Price Discount Purchase Link Blink Smart Home Doorbells/Cameras $89.98+ $71.98+ up to 40% Amazon Moen 900-002 Flo Smart Water Monitor $799.99 $668.17 16% Amazon Roborock Robot Vacuums $429.99+ $279.99+ up to 47% Amazon Switchbot Products $29+ $21.75+ up to 30% Amazon

Smartphones

Product MSRP Sale Price Discount Purchase Link Google Pixel Unlocked Phones $499+ $374+ up to 29% Amazon Motorola Unlocked Smartphones $169.99+ $99.99+ up to 42% Amazon Otterbox Phone Cases $39.95+ $15.02+ up to 54% Amazon Samsung Galaxy Unlocked Phones $299.99+ $264.99+ up to 30% Amazon

Speakers

Product MSRP Sale Price Discount Purchase Link JBL Go 3 Eco $49.95 $39.95 20% Amazon

What do you think about the Amazon Big Spring Sale? Is there anything you’re going to be picking up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

