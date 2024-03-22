Happy Friday to our amazing audience! Alex, here. I launched a new podcast three weeks ago in an effort to try something new and perhaps extend the Techaeris brand presence beyond its current reach. This new podcast is called, GripeCast, and it’s a place for me to talk tech, pop culture, and mostly rant.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

I am going to try my best to have a new episode released every Friday, and all new episodes will be published to all the major podcast platforms. So you can follow GripeCast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocketcasts, iHeartRadio, PodChaser, Deezer, Podcast Index, RSS, and more.

You can also catch the podcast in video format on Rumble and YouTube. For our MeWe audience, we are doing extra content that is available only on MeWe. So if you want to catch the extra content, be sure to sign up for a MeWe social media account, it is free, and follow us there to listen.

This post will be updated every Friday with a new GripeCast, if you’d rather bookmark this post and listen on the site instead. I am looking forward to recording more podcasts and expanding the show in the future. Thanks for your patience as I learn to manage this new endeavor and learn how to produce better content. Have a look at the first three episodes below.

GripeCast — A Techaeris Podcast

What do you think of GripeCast? Have you already listened to the show? What’s your favorite podcast platform? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.

