Cambridge Audio is one of our favorite audiophile brands on the market. The company makes legit equipment for those who care about the art and nuances of the music they listen to. Last week, the company announced its new Evo 150 DeLorean Edition amplifier.

This is the first product to celebrate Cambridge as the official audio partner of the legendary DeLorean Motor Company, Inc. Built upon the award-winning Evo 150 all-in-one integrated amplifier and network player, Evo 150 DeLorean Edition goes the extra mile, stripping down to bare metal with meticulously crafted, brushed bodywork and sumptuous silver detailing that pay homage to the iconic DeLorean DMC-12. Here’s what the press release had to say about this new Cambridge Audio gear.

Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition Amplifier

Key Features

Interchangeable magnetic side panels that celebrate the past and future of DeLorean Motor Company, Inc.

Powerful 150 watts per channel capable of driving 2 sets of speakers

High-quality ESS SABRE ES9018k2m Reference DAC for highly accurate & detailed musical performance

Integrated MM Phono Stage for connecting a wide choice of turntables

XLR balanced inputs for pairing with high-quality analogue equipment

StreamMagic Gen 4 platform for an unparalleled streaming experience

Bluetooth aptX HD for hi-res playback from & to compatible devices

Multiroom Capability compatible with Google Home, Apple Airplay and Roon multiroom systems

This high-performance chassis comes with two body kits – interchangeable magnetic side panels give listeners a change of styling within seconds, with two DeLorean-themed panel options supplied. Either take a nostalgia trip to the ’80s with an aesthetic that echoes the front grille and classic logos of the DMC-12 (shown above), or head back to the future with brushed metal panels featuring the cutting-edge logo from the forthcoming DeLorean ultra-luxury sports car (see below).

From internet radio to music streaming services, to your own digital or analogue music collection, Evo 150 DeLorean Edition serves them up in style, with simple remote control via the StreamMagic app. A roaring 150W of amplification is enough to power almost any pair of speakers – such as the acoustically matched Evo S bookshelf speaker – to create a sublime stereo system. And a built-in MM phono stage makes it a cinch to connect a turntable.

This launch coincides with the announcement of VU meters being added to the full Evo range of all-in-one players via an OTA update in May.

Pricing and Availability

Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition is available at launch in North America and Asia, and from April 2024 across Europe. RRP is £2099/€2499/$3199. The acoustically matched Cambridge Audio Evo S speakers can be added at RRP £699/€749/$799 to form a cutting-edge network hi-fi system.

