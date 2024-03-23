We cover Satechi gear here quite a bit, and for good reason. They make some quality devices that look great and perform really great. Now, the company has announced a new multiport adapter that uses Ethernet V3 and 8K.



With an 8K HDMI 2.1 port, pass-through charging, Ethernet, four USB-C ports, and a UHS-II SD card slot, Satechi’s new adapter supports an improved display and advanced speeds for Mac, Windows, and Google Chrome users. Aligning with Satechi’s aesthetic, the USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3 has a sleek aluminum design with chamfered edges, a tangle-free braided cable, and a reinforced neck for optimum durability. Here are the key features Satechi laid out for us.

Satechi USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3

Enhanced Speed And Visual Display

With Satechi’s USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3, users can enjoy a high-resolution 8K/30Hz display on 8K-compatible devices to experience vibrant imagery and deeper color fidelity. Additionally, users have display options of 4K/120Hz, 2K/144Hz, and 1080p/240Hz for those seeking reduced motion blur in their visual content. Whether for high-definition gaming or professional video editing, the Multiport Adapter provides ideal refresh rates for both precision and fluidity. Users can heighten the viewing experience further by connecting to a compatible HDMI-enabled monitor, delivering crisp, clear visuals that truly bring content to life.

The USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3 elevates the user experience, providing a seamless transition from USB-A to full USB-C functionality. The included USB-C data ports now support the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, delivering a blazing-fast data transfer rate of up to 10Gbps in three ports, with the fourth supporting 5Gbps. Whether transferring large files, streaming high-definition content, or simply connecting multiple devices, the USB-C Multiport Adapter helps maximize efficiency with twice the speed of a conventional USB-A connection.

Fast Charging Integrated Into Plug & Play Design

Satechi’s USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3 can quickly and efficiently charge users’ most high-powered devices, able to receive an input of 100W and output up to 85W max to the host device. Users can use the Multiport Adapter to power even the most demanding peripherals with ease, including a wide range of professional-level devices.

Coming in three colorways that align with the Apple aesthetic — Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight — the USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3 features a sleek, durable aluminum design with chamfered edges. It also features a slimmer, rounder, more compact USB-C connector to facilitate a better connection with devices in protective cases. The simple plug-and-play design is universally compatible with most USB-C host devices and major operating systems including Windows 10/11, Google Chrome OS, macOS, and iOS 17.

Pricing and Availability

Satechi’s USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3 is currently available on the company’s website at the link below for $99.99.

