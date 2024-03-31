I first discovered Cambridge Audio a few years ago when the company opened an office in Chicago. Since then, I’ve enjoyed the few devices they’ve sent to me for review, and I think the latest addition to the Melomania series looks promising. The new Melomania M100 TWS ANC headphones are made for music lovers.

British music and audio pioneer, Cambridge Audio, is excited to launch the latest model in the award-winning Melomania headphones series. Melomania M100 brings the range bang up to date and more, by introducing Lossless Audio support and Active Noise Cancelling.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 ANC Key Features

Signature Cambridge Audio sound reproduction from 10mm premium drivers alongside Class AB amplification

Future proofed with cutting-edge aptX Lossless playback in CD quality, alongside codec support for SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive up to 24-bit/96kHZ

A huge 10 hours’ battery life (16 hours with ANC off) with an additional 23 hours from the charging case (36 with ANC off) for a possible maximum 52 hours of playback

Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency Mode for full versatility

7-band EQ adjustment, plus 6 EQ presets

Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio

Qi wireless charging, fast and convenient

Fast Charging: 10 mins of Fast Charge gives 2 hours of playback with ANC on, 4 hours ANC off​. Charging time approx. 120mins (0% to 100%)​

Gaming Mode for near-perfect screen/sound sync, for more than just music

Google Fast Pair & Microsoft Swift Pair. Manual pairing available via button on charging case.

IPX4 rated for splash proofing, keep your tracks running wherever you are

Supplied with 3x silicone ear tips and 2x memory foam ear tips for ultimate comfort

Touch controls switchable via all-new companion app

High-quality voice prompts across 8 languages, with a surprise in store!

Melomania M100 builds on over 50 years of audio expertise and an unashamed passion for music that went into the award-winning Melomania 1+, to deliver jaw-dropping sound from meticulously tuned premium drivers and hi-fi grade Class AB amplification. Cambridge’s London-based engineering wizards have also squeezed in world-class 10-hour battery life (extending to a seriously long-haul-friendly 16 hours with noise-cancelling turned off) to ensure that the sublimely immersive listening experience will remain uninterrupted, whether for a flight, a lengthy commute or a hard-working day and night.

Cambridge Audio is unlike any other audio company – we’re not just acoustic engineers, but bona fide music lovers. Everything that Cambridge does is Made By Music, emotionally connecting listeners to the tracks they love. This love of music drives the crafting of the Cambridge sound, revealing details you’ve never heard, across a wider and more immersive soundstage, with bass that’s controlled and impactful, not flabby and overblown.

“By adopting cutting-edge tech like aptX Lossless, Melomania M100 were crafted to be our best true wireless earphones so far, to take on all comers and show what real audio expertise can deliver,” asserts James Johnson-Flint, owner of Cambridge Audio.

A custom 10mm premium driver with neodymium magnets has been matched with Class AB amplification, as used on Cambridge’s highly acclaimed CX Series hi-fi amplifiers, for incredible sound quality – deep, controlled bass, realistic vocals and beautiful treble clarity.

To ensure this combination of premium driver and class-leading amplification is allowed to reach its full potential, M100 is packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound with aptX Lossless wireless technology. This enables wireless playback in CD quality with no lossy compression.

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) uses a hybrid combination of Feed-Back and Feed-Forward technology, with external microphones for monitoring outside ambient noise, and microphones inside the ear canal. This effectively blocks out exterior noise that would otherwise upset the immersive listening experience. Cutting-edge Qualcomm Adaptive ANC tech means that the noise-cancelling experience is also optimized regardless of how precisely the earbuds are fitted in the ears.

There’s nothing worse than running out of battery during your favorite track. So M100 offers up to 10 hours of playback from just a single charge with ANC activated, or 16 hours with ANC switched off. More than two full charges are available from the carrying case, for an epic total of 52 hours of battery life. Fast charging means that just 10 minutes of charge time offers another 2 hours of ANC-enabled playback. Never be without your music again.

For maximum comfort and fit over extended listening sessions, whether on a long-haul flight or a day’s work in your home office, M100 has been designed using data from thousands of pairs of ears. This has resulted in an earbud that is well-balanced and light enough that you barely notice you’re wearing them. Three sizes of silicone tips and two sizes of memory foam tips ensure that listeners will find the right combination of long-lasting comfort and a snug, noise-isolating seal to deliver that immersive sound.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 is available now at cambridgeaudio.com and Amazon, priced at $219/£169/€199.

