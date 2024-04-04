New on Netflix April 5-11: Gillian Anderson in “Scoop”

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 5-11th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix April 5-11th list which is headlined by Gillian Anderson in the fictional dramatization of Scoop which is inspired by real events.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in April. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Games Dev Tycoon Netflix: Design blockbuster games, build your studio from the ground up and become part of video game history in this super-satisfying business simulation.

Hades: Slash your way through an ever-changing Underworld to ditch the afterlife, with the Greek gods rooting you on. And when you die trying? Try again.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in April but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Baby Reindeer (NETFLIX SERIES): When a struggling comedian shows one act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives.

And now for the Netflix April 5-11th list:

April 5

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From Rickrolling to viral conspiracy theories, explore how an anonymous website evolved into a hub for real-world chaos in this documentary.

From Rickrolling to viral conspiracy theories, explore how an anonymous website evolved into a hub for real-world chaos in this documentary. The Breakfast Club 🇨🇦

Parasyte: The Grey (NETFLIX SERIES): When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat.

When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat. Scoop (NETFLIX FILM): Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization gives an insider account of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew’s infamous interview.

April 8

Spirit Rangers: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The Spirit Rangers return to help more friends at Xus National Park, learning more about their culture — and the world around them — every day.

April 9

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good (NETFLIX COMEDY): In his third Netflix original comedy special, Neal Brennan is feeling pretty great and he’s ready to let you know why. True to form, Neals brings his fresh point of view to hilarious topics ranging from crypto and millionaire mindsets, to his ever-evolving views on mental health and relationships.

April 10

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (NETFLIX SERIES): An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death.

An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death. Bridget Jones’s Diary 🇨🇦

The Hijacking of Flight 601 (NETFLIX SERIES): After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events.

After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events. Rocketman 🇨🇦

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (NETFLIX SERIES): At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency in this reality series.

At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency in this reality series. What Jennifer Did (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): It was a violent crime that shook a quiet Canadian town: Mysterious intruders break into the home of Vietnamese immigrants, terrorize the family, and leave a traumatized daughter as the only witness. Neighbors and friends describe the family as hospitable, generous, and hard-working – how could they be targets? This feature-length documentary from director Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door) uses police interrogation footage and testimony from those involved to unravel a web of complexities that no one saw coming.

April 11

As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): As a familiar face steps in front of the camera, old alliances are broken, new relationships are formed and the cards of broadcast news are reshuffled.

As a familiar face steps in front of the camera, old alliances are broken, new relationships are formed and the cards of broadcast news are reshuffled. The Bricklayer 🇺🇸

Forsaken 🇨🇦

Heartbreak High: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Just when Amerie thinks she can finally start the new term in peace, a fresh round of trouble — plus a strange stalker — begins to disrupt her life.

Just when Amerie thinks she can finally start the new term in peace, a fresh round of trouble — plus a strange stalker — begins to disrupt her life. Meekah: Season 2

Midsummer Night (NETFLIX SERIES): Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 5-11th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

