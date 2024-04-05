Some of you might be familiar with MeWe, but I am willing to bet many are not. Back when Google+ closed down and the great exodus to other social platforms was underway, MeWe was one of those platforms. Along with new options like Mastodon and Minds, users were seeking a new home to land in. Sure, there was Twitter and Facebook, but many users didn’t want to go to the mainstream platforms.

Back then, it seemed there were social media platforms popping up everywhere and the majority of Google+ users were highly dispersed. A good number of Google+ users ended up on Mastodon, but with that platforms “instances” model, it wasn’t for me at the time. While I have a big presence on X now, I chose MeWe as the place to settle the Techaeris brand. Many of our former followers ended up on that platform, so it’s where I still had engagement and felt the most comfortable.

MeWe Opens Investment

The platform has changed over the years. It has had its ups and downs but continues to work on making the platform the best it can. It has recently moved over to web3 and is now a decentralized social media network. The company has also just opened up investment into the platform for its premium user base. Here are the highlights the company points to about this investment round.

More than 20 million users worldwide across 200 countries & territories

2 million monthly active users; over 730,000 of which have been migrated to the blockchain

700,000+ active interest groups; 5,000+ new groups created monthly

Led by tech execs from Disney, Apple, Yahoo!, 21st Century Fox, Myspace, Warner Bros, & Samsung

The company also has a pitch, which you can read some of that pitch below.

Our vision? A digital landscape free from ads, spyware, and the amplification of misinformation. At MeWe, we’re migrating to the ‘Social Web,’ aka Web3, to elevate user control and privacy like we’ve never seen before. Now, true to our commitment to user ownership, we’re giving our community and the general public a chance to own a financial stake in MeWe’s collective success. With Big Tech at the helm of today’s social media, your most sensitive information regularly falls into the hands of corporations who eagerly profit off your scrolling habits. Algorithms manipulate your news feeds, surfacing false narratives. In some cases, malicious third parties expose you to fraud and spyware. Billions across the globe are in search of an alternative– a platform that is trustworthy while bridging the gap between connection and privacy. It’s time to put control back in your hands. MeWe

It will be interesting to see how this investment round goes and what the future of the company ends up being. We’ve enjoyed our engagement experience on the platform, though we have noticed that it is only a small percentage of followers that actually engage. Though, I can also say that we get less engagement on X than we do on MeWe.

