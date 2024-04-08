Samsung is one of the leading manufacturers of storage devices such as NVMe drives and SD cards. The company makes a ton of these things every year, and the latest EVO Select and EVO Plus microSD cards are supposed to be excellent. The Samsung EVO Select and EVO Plus microSD cards are designed for mobile devices and handheld gaming consoles.

Samsung EVO Select and EVO Plus

The Samsung EVO Select and EVO Plus microSD cards boast increased transfer speeds of up to 160 MB/s, a 23% increase over their predecessors. They offer a turnkey way for everyday users and gamers to add storage space to their devices for content like games, files, photos, and videos.

“With the mobile and handheld gaming market on the rise,1 we sought to make data transfers on those devices even faster with these updated EVO Select and EVO Plus lines,” said Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung. “We also heard the need for more space options like a 1TB memory card for digital files like games, video footage from phones, cameras and drones, photos, and creative designs. With this addition to the lineup, you can be confident you’ll have plenty of space, fast speeds and the durability needed to last for years to come.”

Key Features

The cards are extremely versatile, with universal compatibility for Android smartphones, tablets, laptops, and portable gaming consoles, ensuring one card can fit multiple household devices.

Grade 3 (U3) Speed Grade ensures compatibility with most high-resolution and 4K video recording devices.

Support an application performance class of A2 if you plan to install and use applications (apps) (capacities 128GB and higher).

Support a video speed class rating of V30 to quickly move large video files.

Backed by Samsung six-proof protection; Can withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear-out, drops, and magnetic impact.

10-year limited warranty

Samsung microSD cards with capacities of 128GB and higher support an application performance class of A2, which is important if you plan to install and use applications (apps) with a microSD card and your mobile device like a tablet or smartphone. The cards also support a video speed class rating of V30, enabling you to quickly move large video files. Backed by Samsung six-proof protection, the microSD line can withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear-out, drops, and magnetic impact. You can feel confident that your data is safe from the elements whether you are at home, at work or on vacation.

For the first time, Samsung will also offer memory cards in 1TB capacities for the EVO Select microSD and PRO Plus microSD lines. The PRO Plus microSD line is designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators with action cameras and drones. It boasts transfer speeds of up to 160 MB/S, so users can seamlessly capture 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) and Full HD (FHD) videos and photos. The 1TB EVO Select and 1TB PRO Plus microSD card options will be available later this year.

The EVO Select and EVO Plus 64-512GB microSD cards will be available starting today on Samsung.com and select retailers. All lines and capacities offer a ten-year limited warranty.

EVO Select microSD card with faster speeds 64GB ($14.99 MSRP) 128GB ($18.99 MSRP) 256GB ($29.99 MSRP) 512GB ($55.99 MSRP) 1TB (Coming later this year)

EVO Plus microSD card with faster speeds 64GB ($15.99 MSRP) 128GB ($20.99 MSRP) 256GB ($31.99 MSRP) 512GB ($60.99 MSRP)

PRO Plus microSD card available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities 1TB (Coming later this year)



