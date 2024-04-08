CES 2024 was the first time I had an opportunity to come back to CES, but it was a shorter trip than usual. There were a ton of things I missed and couldn’t see because of my shortened trip. One of those things was the announcement of Klipsch and Onkyo announcing a collaboration on a new project called, the Flexus Sound System.

Both Klipsch and Onkyo are legendary audio companies, so hearing that they developed something together was exciting. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

Klipsch Flexus Sound System

Klipsch Flexus Sound System — Powered by Onkyo, the historic first collaboration with sister brand Onkyo, a world leader in AV receivers. Previewed at CES 2024 and earning multiple product awards, the new series embodies advances in audio performance, connectivity, modularity, and setup – all at exceptional value. The system includes the Flexus Core 100 and Core 200 sound bar models, the Flexus Surr 100 wireless surround speakers, and the Flexus Sub 100 wireless subwoofer.

The Flexus Sound System features an all-new electronics package to ensure absolute reliability. Each product undergoes over 1,000 points of rigorous testing developed and performed by Klipsch’s and Onkyo’s combined research and development teams.

Flexus Core 100 Sound Bar (MSRP: $349 US): The entry model 2.1-channel sound bar incorporates Dolby Atmos® decoding and a full range of inputs including HDMI eARC, optical, USB-C, and the latest Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The new Klipsch Connect Plus app for iOS® and Android® devices provides one-tap access to input selection, EQ presets, firmware and feature updates, and more. At a diminutive 28 inches (ca. 71 cm), this sound bar punches above its weight, thanks to high-efficiency 2.25-inch aluminum drivers and dual 4-inch built-in subwoofers.

While both the Flexus Core 100 and Core 200 sound bars offer rich, full-range sound for music and movies when used on their own, Klipsch designed the Flexus system for modular expansion, with an easy upgrade path including optional surround speakers and subwoofers.

Klipsch’s Transport technology makes setting up and connecting the Flexus family of products across multiple channels easy with the pre-paired USB transmitter, included with Flexus surrounds and Flexus subwoofers, allowing the Flexus Core models to quickly connect and expand the system by eliminating complex configuration steps.

Built to last and styled with premium materials influenced by Klipsch’s long heritage of classic design, the Flexus components easily blend with modern electronics and interior décor. All models feature rounded vertical edges for a softer, subtler appearance. The sound bars offer wood grain-textured top panels accented by metal grilles covering the up firing drivers, and cloth-wrapped front and sides.

The Flexus Sound System is now available from authorized US retail partners and on the company’s website, hit the link below for more.

