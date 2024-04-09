New Acer Predator and Nitro laptops have been announced

Acer has announced its new Predator Helios Neo 14; a Portable AI Gaming Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Processors. Also announced the new Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop with Intel Core 14th gen processors

Acer Predator and Nitro Laptops

Predator Helios Neo 14

Acer unveiled the latest addition to its gaming line with the new Predator Helios Neo 14, a portable powerhouse equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, unlocking AI experiences on the PC. In addition, the Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop has been refreshed with Intel Core 14th gen processors, allowing users to do more when gaming or creating.

Players of all levels will be amazed by the pristine visuals and AI-driven graphics shown when gaming or streaming. The devices support the latest AI-powered DLSS 3.5 technology and other AI accelerations across creative applications. Brilliant colors and pixels stand out on the laptops’ WQXGA display options, combined with 100% support for sRGB color gamut and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility.

To further complement creativity and capabilities on the gaming laptops, these feature Microsoft Copilot in Windows (with a dedicated Copilot key), providing faster access to the everyday AI assistant and Acer’s suite of AI-enhanced videoconferencing features. With one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included in every device, players can enjoy hundreds of high-quality PC games. Plus, dual fans, exhaust cooling systems, and liquid metal thermal on the CPUs ensure the gaming laptops’ interiors run at full speed even in the most heated gaming sessions.

Predator Helios Neo 14 (all new) (PHN14-51)

Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H with dedicated AI acceleration capabilities, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU that supports AI-powered DLSS 3.5.

It also includes a WQXGA (3072×1920) display option at 165 Hz,100% support for the sRGB color spectrum, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility.

It will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 1,799.99, and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 1,999.

Nitro 16 (AN16-73)

Refreshed with up to an Intel Core i7 14700HX processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU.

It includes a 16-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) panel with a fast 165 Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color spectrum support.

It will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 1,399.99, and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 1,599.

Nitro 14 (all new) (AN14-41)

Combines a sleek design and powerhouse components in a compact form factor, equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with Ryzen AI built-in and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU.

It also features a 14-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) display with 120 Hz refresh rate and sRGB 100% gamut support.

It will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 1,299.99, and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 1,199.

Nitro 16 (AN16-43)

Features up to a top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU.

It also includes a vibrant 16-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) display, with 500 nits brightness and 165 Hz refresh rate.

It will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 1,399.99.

