Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ premium audio brand, today launched the Soundcore C30i, the next generation of the company’s open-ear earbuds. Designed to clip onto the cartilage of the user’s ear rather than sitting over-top, making them ideal for those users who wear glasses. With their firm-shell design and attachable ear grips, the Soundcore C30i earbuds were designed to offer users maximum stability without blocking users’ ears, while offering better situational awareness.

Soundcore C30i

Utilizing a 12×17mm titanium-coated, racetrack driver, the C30i delivers clear yet powerful sound despite their open ear form-factor. With this design, Soundcore’s engineers were able to offer users a directional acoustic sound profile that reaches the listener’s ear, while minimizing sound leakage to others around them. Additionally, utilizing the Soundcore app (Android and iOS), users can engage a 3D-Sound profile for a more immersive experience.

A set of two optional silicone ear grips are included with the C30i that allow users to customize the fit even further to help those individuals with smaller ears. To prevent damage while out living life, the C30i is equipped with an acoustic mesh with a Nano coating to offer users with IPX4 water resistance. Combined with their form-factor, this makes them ideal for an afternoon jog, bike ride or sunset hike on the trails.

The Soundcore C30i provides 10 hours of playtime (50% volume) in each of the earbuds, with the rechargeable, charging case offering 30 hours in total. They also feature fast charging capability, so docking them into the case for 10 minutes will extend their playtime by 3 hours.

Other notable features include dual, noise-reducing microphones for crystal clear calls, Bluetooth 5.3 with Multi-point connection for stable pairing with two devices by using the app which also allows users to tailor the sound and touch control preferences.

Starting today, the Soundcore C30i will be available for purchase in the US in Clarity Black on Amazon.com and Soundcore for $69.99 in the US. A second color, Radiant White, is currently slated to become available in late April. Additionally, the C30i is slated to be available in additional markets later this year.

