VPNs have become extremely popular over the past several years. So much so that many browsers such as Firefox and Opera offer VPNs. DuckDuckGo is now doing the same with the announcement of Privacy Pro. The company just launched Privacy Pro, which incorporates a VPN, personal information removal tool, and identity theft restoration tool.

The DuckDuckGo browser includes private search, private browsing, and Email Protection for free. Here’s a breakdown of what you get for free when you use the browser and what comes in the Privacy Pro plan. $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. All Privacy Pro features are accessed through the free DuckDuckGo browser.

Free Pro Private Browsing Included Included Private Search Included Included Email Protection Included Included App Tracking Protection (Android) Included Included VPN Not Included Included Personal Information Removal Not Included Included Identity Theft Restoration Not Included Included

DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro Key Features

VPN

Strict no-logging policy: We don’t log or store data that can connect you to your online activity. And because connections are encrypted, your Internet provider can’t see your online traffic either.

We don’t log or store data that can connect you to your online activity. And because connections are encrypted, your Internet provider can’t see your online traffic either. Easy to use: No need to install a separate app — connect in just one click in the DuckDuckGo browser and check VPN status at a glance.

No need to install a separate app — connect in just one click in the DuckDuckGo browser and check VPN status at a glance. Full-device coverage on desktop and mobile: Encrypt online traffic across browsers and apps on up to 5 devices at once.

Encrypt online traffic across browsers and apps on up to 5 devices at once. Fast and reliable: With servers across the US and Europe, you get the closest connection to maximize speed and stability and can choose to connect to any of our servers worldwide.

Personal Information Removal

Repeatedly scans over 50 sites that sell your information: Find and remove your personal information from over 50 data broker sites around the web. DuckDuckGo re-scans regularly to minimize the risk of your info reappearing.

Find and remove your personal information from over 50 data broker sites around the web. DuckDuckGo re-scans regularly to minimize the risk of your info reappearing. Your info stays on your device, not our servers: Unlike other services, the removal process happens entirely on your device, not remote servers — your device stores the personal information you provide during setup and initiates removal requests.

Unlike other services, the removal process happens entirely on your device, not remote servers — your device stores the personal information you provide during setup and initiates removal requests. Totally automated: Let us handle the time, effort, and complexity typically required to get your details removed. We scan for your info, request its removal, and receive and handle confirmation emails for you.

Let us handle the time, effort, and complexity typically required to get your details removed. We scan for your info, request its removal, and receive and handle confirmation emails for you. Monitor removal progress in real time: Keep tabs on progress of ongoing removals and see the personal information we’ve removed in real time on your personal dashboard.

Identity Theft Restoration

Recover financial losses: We’ll work with financial institutions to help reverse any fraudulent transactions, and we’ll reimburse certain out-of-pocket expenses** in the event that you become a victim of identity theft or fraud.

We’ll work with financial institutions to help reverse any fraudulent transactions, and we’ll reimburse certain out-of-pocket expenses** in the event that you become a victim of identity theft or fraud. Fix your credit report: We’ll help fix errors in your credit report that result from fraudulent activity, and assist you in freezing your credit report until your identity is restored.

We’ll help fix errors in your credit report that result from fraudulent activity, and assist you in freezing your credit report until your identity is restored. Replace and cancel lost wallet items: Losing your wallet shouldn’t be so stressful. Should you need to, we’ll help you cancel and replace your driver’s license, bank cards, passport, and social security card.

Losing your wallet shouldn’t be so stressful. Should you need to, we’ll help you cancel and replace your driver’s license, bank cards, passport, and social security card. Get help from a personal case manager: They’ll help to resolve issues and work directly with credit card companies or banks, deal with paperwork and call centers, handle follow-ups, and provide guidance throughout.

They’ll help to resolve issues and work directly with credit card companies or banks, deal with paperwork and call centers, handle follow-ups, and provide guidance throughout. Rapid and reliable response: We treat every stolen identity as an emergency. Call 24/7 to request assistance, and count on an answer from an expert advisor in less than 30 seconds.

You can find out more about the DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro Plan at the link below.

