New on Netflix April 12-18: Explore “Our Living World” with Cate Blanchett

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 12-18th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix April 12-18th list which is headlined by Our Living World, a stunning nature documentary series narrated by Cate Blanchett.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in April. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Games Dev Tycoon Netflix: Design blockbuster games, build your studio from the ground up and become part of video game history in this super-satisfying business simulation.

Hades: Slash your way through an ever-changing Underworld to ditch the afterlife, with the Greek gods rooting you on. And when you die trying? Try again.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in April but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Baby Reindeer (NETFLIX SERIES): When a struggling comedian shows one act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives.

And now for the Netflix April 12-18th list:

April 12

A Journey (NETFLIX FILM): Refusing treatment for her cancer, a woman goes on a road trip across Tasmania to check off items on her bucket list with her husband and best friend.

Amar Singh Chamkila (NETFLIX FILM): A humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.

A humble singer’s brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death. The Danish Girl 🇨🇦

Dazed and Confused 🇨🇦

Good Times (NETFLIX SERIES): In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their head above water in a Chicago housing project.

Love, Divided (NETFLIX FILM): Valentina is a young pianist starting over. Her neighbor David is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker.

Stolen (NETFLIX FILM): A young woman from Sweden's Indigenous Sámi community tracks down a killer to settle a personal score in this emotional drama based on real events.

A young woman from Sweden’s Indigenous Sámi community tracks down a killer to settle a personal score in this emotional drama based on real events. Strange Way of Life

Where the Crawdads Sing 🇨🇦

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (NETFLIX FAMILY): After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he’s found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.

April 15

Dreamgirls 🇨🇦

The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5 🇺🇸

The Godfather 🇨🇦

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel 🇺🇸

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 🇨🇦

April 16

The Boy Next Door 🇨🇦

Knocked Up 🇺🇸

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (NETFLIX COMEDY): Jimmy Carr refutes the idea that you can’t joke about anything these days with his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent.

This is 40 🇨🇦

April 17

Black Sails: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

The Circle: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES): Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward the ultimate cash prize as top influencer.

Don't Hate the Player (NETFLIX SERIES): Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival.

Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival. The Grimm Variations (NETFLIX ANIME) : Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire.

: Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire. The Mummy 🇨🇦

Our Living World (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet.

April 19

Bros (NETFLIX SERIES): After receiving some shocking news, two best friends travel from Jerusalem to Krakow for a football match, hoping to leave their troubles behind.

The Upshaws: Part 5 (NETFLIX SERIES): A new season of ups, downs and life changes has the Upshaws blessed — and stressed. But no matter what, it's still family first, last and always.

