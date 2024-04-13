In case you weren’t aware, most software undergoes a period of beta testing before it is released to the public. Windows 11 beta has been an ongoing thing as Microsoft tests new and updated versions consistently. It’s important to have a beta testing pool to identify potential issues and problems. Android and iOS also have beta programs and overall, beta programs are beneficial.

Windows 11 beta testers should start seeing the new ads within the Recommendations section. Basically, Microsoft will add a link to apps on the Windows Store in that section. This is already being done by some PC manufacturers. When we get PCs in for review, we often see software in the recommendations section that isn’t actually installed.

“This will appear only for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel in the US and will not apply to commercial devices (devices managed by organizations),” says Microsoft in a blog post.

Windows 11 Beta

Example of ads in Windows 11 beta

When clicking the icon, it simply takes you to the Windows Store to install the app. You can delete those from existing PCs, and according to The Verge, you can disable the ads but they will be on by default. “The app promotions can be disabled in the Settings section of Windows 11, but it appears that Microsoft will enable these by default. Microsoft is seeking feedback on the changes, so it’s possible the company could decide to ditch these ads in development builds of Windows 11 if there’s enough feedback that suggests they’re not going to be a popular addition.”

For now, there is nothing to worry about for normal users of Windows 11, only Windows 11 beta users will experience this new “feature.” If enough beta users give negative feedback about this inclusion, we can hope that it won’t show up on production software. But given that advertising is a considerable market, I expect that it will eventually show up at some point in the future.

Building on top of recent improvements like grouping recently installed apps and showing your frequently used apps, we are now trying out recommendations to help you discover great apps from the Microsoft Store under Recommended on the Start menu. This will appear only for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel in the U.S. and will not apply to commercial devices (devices managed by organizations). This can be turned off by going to Settings > Personalization > Start and turning off the toggle for “Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more”. As a reminder, we regularly try out new experiences and concepts that may never get released with Windows Insiders to get feedback. Should you see this experience on the Start menu, let us know what you think. We are beginning to roll this out to a small set of Insiders in the Beta Channel at first. Microsoft — Windows 11 Beta

