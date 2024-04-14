Nanoleaf heads outdoors with distinctly shaped outdoor lights

If you’ve been to a patio, or you or your neighbours have a deck, you’ve most likely seen those overhanging patio string lights that help illuminate the evenings. Nanoleaf, known for its string lights, light panels, and more, is heading outdoors with its distinctly shaped Matter-enabled outdoor lights.

While most outdoor string lights are traditionally shaped, Nanoleaf offers a more distinct shape with its outdoor lights, giving them a gem-like design. Each bulb is an RBGWIC addressable LED bulb with 16+ million colours, tunable whites, animated scenes, and is IP65 water resistant. The white colour temperature ranges from 2700-6500K, each bulb has a max brightness of 55 Lumens and these outdoor lights have a lifetime of 25,000 hours. The bulbs are 0.75m (just under 2 1/2 feet) apart and are 125mm (just under 5″) in length.

The Nanoleaf Outdoor String Light has a more gem-like distinct shape.

While you can use the Nanoleaf app on Android & iOS to control the outdoor lights, you can also control them with the physical controller or several smart home systems including Matter, Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, Razer Chroma, and IFTTT.

Key features of the Nanoleaf Outdoor String Light include:

The Nanoleaf Outdoor String Light outdoor lights are available in four options:

Smarter Kit (15m/49ft): USD$99.99/CAD$169.99

Smarter Kit (30m/98ft): USD$179.99/CAD$269.99

Smarter Kit (45m/147ft): USD$299.98/CAD$399.98

Expansion Kit (15m/29ft): USD$69.99/CAD$129.99

The Smarter Kits include one string light of 20, 40, or 60 bulbs depending on length, the controller, and the power supply. On the other hand, the Expansion Kit includes a single string of 20 bulbs to add to the other kits (for a maximum of 45m/147ft total length). The outdoor lights kits are available on Nanoleaf’s website and include a two-year warranty.

What do you think about the Nanoleaf Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Light and outdoor lights in general? Are you going to be picking some up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.



