New laptop announcements are falling out of the sky today, as Acer just dropped its new Chromebook Plus 514 laptop. This new 14″ Chromebook Plus is powered by Intel and expands Acer’s already healthy line of ChromeOS laptops.

Before we jump into what the press release has to say about this new laptop, here are a few key points for those who have the tl;dr mentality.

The new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 empowers users to create, connect and stay entertained with an Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processor to take advantage of exciting Chromebook Plus features including more storage, AI-powered photo editing, creative apps, and more

Compact and durable, the Chromebook features a 300-nit 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display, backed by a durable MIL-STD 810H compliant chassis design and up to 11 hours of battery life[1] making it an ideal all-day productivity companion

The new Acer Chromebook Plus features advanced video conferencing technology including a Full-HD webcam with AI tools that deliver exceptional visuals, complemented by dual upward-firing speakers with DTS® Audio

Acer Chromebook Plus 514

Like all Acer Chromebook Plus laptops, users have the power to do more with the new Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-4H/T). Powered by an Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processor and an ample 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 provides 2x the speed, memory, and storage, giving responsive performance and efficient multitasking, whether running built-in AI-powered apps like Google Docs and Photos, watching favorite shows in full HD on a 1080p display, or movie-making with LumaFusion. Plus, the processor ensures all-day enjoyment with up to 11 hours of usage on the fast-charging battery.

The Chromebook’s 14-inch Full-HD display features IPS technology, 300-nit brightness, and wide viewing angles, ensuring everything on it – from video and photos to images and text – is vibrant, crisp, and clear. The display is the perfect palette to take on AI-powered graphic design and photo editing tools, like Magic Eraser in the built-in Google Photos app, as well as Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI. Additionally, the Chromebook Plus 514’s display is available in touch- and non-touch models, with anti-glare coating, so it can be enjoyed in bright-light conditions.

The Chromebook Plus 514’s powerful combination of fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E and conferencing tools makes staying in touch easy and enjoyable. The 1080p webcam features Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) for noise cancellation, plus AI-powered tools that enhance clarity, lighting, and blur backgrounds. The webcam’s facial auto exposure feature adjusts the exposure based on the lighting conditions around the subject’s face for more flattering images; it also features a Blue Glass lens to produce high-quality imagery even in low-light conditions. When privacy is needed, the webcam can be closed with a physical shutter, or users can mute the dual microphones and turn off the camera with a single click. Plus, the exceptional visuals are complemented by dual upward-firing speakers with DTS® Audio.

This new line will be sold in configurations with up to 512 GB of storage to ensure users can store important creations locally. When Acer Chromebook Plus 514 users are away from an internet connection, File sync on Chromebook Plus keeps Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides always accessible, whether online or offline.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 was designed to be portable yet durable, so users can experience its powerful performance on-the-go throughout their day. Weighing only 1.43 kg (3.15 lb) and measuring 20.5 mm (0.81 inches) thick, the new Chromebook is U.S. MIL-STD 810H[7] compliant, making it ready to stand up to daily wear and tear. Also, it can be connected to the latest devices, either via Bluetooth™ 5.2[2] or through its wide port selection that includes dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports (one on each side) supporting USB Charging.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-4H/T) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 399.99, and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 479.

