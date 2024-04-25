Looking to upgrade your TV? Take a look at these outstanding deals on Samsung OLED 2024 and 2023 TV models, running NOW through Sunday (4/28). We’re big fans of Samsung OLED TVs, and you can check out our Samsung S95D and S95C reviews here on the site.

There’s nothing like a Samsung OLED TV, they are vibrant, punchy, have deep inky blacks, and are some of the brightest OLED TVs on the market. The company makes outstanding QLED Mini-LED TVs too, but not everyone wants QLED tech and many prefer OLED tech. So here are a handful of Samsung OLED TVs that Samsung has deals for until April 28th, 2024.

Remember, prices are always subject to change by Samsung and by the time you read this article, the deals may be over or altered. One important not on delivery and install offers below, Delivery & Install is only applicable on 65-inch models and above.

Samsung OLED TV Deals April 2024

This new Samsung OLED Glare Free technology, similar tech in the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, does a remarkable job of muting glare. This gave me a much more enjoyable viewing experience, and off-angle viewing was much improved. Some question what this will do to the color and vibrancy. I will say that we probably lost a bit of punchy color and vibrancy with the OLED Glare Free, but not enough to make me care. The OLED Glare Free tech is well worth it, it improves the viewing experience with minimal loss of color performance, at least in my opinion. And for the first time, I am going to say that the user interface needs an update. It’s not that it is bad, it performs just fine. But I’d like to see an update that makes it more on par with Google TV and Apple TV. The new 77″ Samsung S95D OLED TV is a winner and should be on your extreme short list if you’re looking for a big OLED TV. Techaeris

2024 Models Deals

2023 Models Deals

