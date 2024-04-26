Razer Viper V3 Pro: Ultra-lightweight build and performance

Razer never seems to rest and is back with its latest gaming mouse: the Razer Viper V3 Pro which has been redesigned “from the inside out to prioritize an ultra-lightweight build and best-in-class performance.”

Razer states that the Viper V3 Pro underwent a “comprehensive redesign” based on pro players’ feedback. More than 45 professional players have tested prototypes in 5 major tournaments since October 2023. Some enhancements to the Razer Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse include larger mouse feet, gap-separated side buttons, a “strategically placed” DPI button on the bottom, and a smooth touch finish.

“The Viper V3 Pro has transformed my gameplay. Its lightweight new design hands me an edge that feels almost unfair. It’s a game-changer for esports pros.” Zachary “zekken” Patrone, Pro VALORANT player for Sentinels

As for the performance aspect, the Razer Viper V3 Pro supports both Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and HyperPolling Technology with the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. These features give the mouse a true 8000Hz polling rate for ultra-low-latency responsiveness and “flawless performance.” The Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 offers 99.8% resolution accuracy and allows gamers to fine-tune control with 1-DPI incremental adjustments. The Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 also provides a durable 90 million click lifecycle.

“Constant innovation is at the heart of what we do at Razer, especially within the esports arena. The Viper V3 Pro was born from the invaluable insights of Team Razer’s elite esports pros. With its revolutionary shape, lightweight build, and our most advanced technology to date, it is engineered to provide the best precision and speed, enabling gamers to outperform and reach their full potential.” Jeffrey Chau, Razer’s Director of Global Esports

Full technical specifications include:

FORM FACTOR Right-handed Symmetrical CONNECTIVITY Razer HyperSpeed Wireless/Wired BATTERY LIFE Up to 95 hours at 1000 HzUp to 62 hours at 2000 HzUp to 40 hours at 4000 HzUp to 17 hours at 8000 Hz RGB LIGHTING None SENSOR Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 MAX SENSITIVITY (DPI) 35000 MAX SPEED (IPS) 750 MAX ACCELERATION (G) 70 PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS 6 SWITCH TYPE Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 SWITCH LIFECYCLE 90-million Clicks ON-BOARD MEMORY PROFILES 1 MOUSE FEET 100% PTFE CABLE USB Type A to USB Type C cable TILT SCROLL WHEEL None APPROXIMATE SIZE Length: 127.1 mm / 5.00 in

Width: 63.9 mm / 2.51 in

Height: 39.9 mm / 1.57 in APPROXIMATE WEIGHT 54 g (excluding cable and dongle) DOCK COMPATIBILITY None BOX CONTENTS Razer Viper V3 Pro

Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle

USB Type A to USB Type C cable

Razer Mouse Grip Tape

Important Product Information Guide

The Razer Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse is available in white or black for $159.99 from Razer.com and other retailers like Amazon.

The Razer Viper V3 Pro ultra-lightweight gaming mouse comes in Black or White and includes grip tape.

