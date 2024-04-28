BritBox May 2024: Sam Neill is Sidney Reilly

We cover releases from Netflix, Crackle, and Plex regularly, so we thought we’d throw some British programming in there as well! The BritBox streaming service is a joint collaboration of the BBC and ITV and offers the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada.

With that out of the way, let’s check out what’s coming to the BritBox May 2024 list, which Sam Neill headlines as the Russian spy Sidney Reilly in the TV series Reilly Ace of Spies. Ian McShane also returns for season two of Lovejoy.

May 3

Reilly Ace of Spies (Season 1)

Episodes: New to BritBox I 11 x 60’, 1 x 90’ | All at Once

Written by Troy Kennedy Martin (Ferrari), and based on a book by Robin Bruce Lockhart, this BAFTA-winning series dramatizes the life of Sidney Reilly, a Russian-born adventurer who became one of the greatest spies ever to work for the United Kingdom and the British Empire. Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Tutankhamun, Doctor Zhivago) stars as the eponymous character.

Stath Lets Flats (Season 1)

Episodes: New to BritBox I 6 x 30’ | All at Once

In this BAFTA-winning comedy, Stath (Jamie Demetriou, This Time With Alan Partridge) is a Greek-Cypriot lettings agent working at the family business. Stath is desperate to prove he can run the business when his eccentric dad retires. The only problem is Stath is rubbish at letting flats. His only support is his cheery sister Sophie, who dreams of being a dancer despite a complete lack of talent, and his painfully shy colleague Al. Can Stath earn his dad’s trust and take over the business?

May 6

Lovejoy (Season 2)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 12x 60’ | All at Once

Lovejoy (Ian McShane, Deadwood, Pirates of the Caribbean) is a trickster, a swindling art and antiques dealer who seems to get caught up in devious deals and `get rich quick’ schemes. But you can’t help liking Lovejoy, who has a talent for finding hidden treasures. When he’s not out for himself, he uses his skills as a con man to help the less fortunate and less sneaky.

May 7

The Other Mrs. Jordan (Season 1)

Episodes: BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 3 x 60’ | All at Once

The Other Mrs Jordan tells the astonishing true tale of William Allen Jordan – bigamist, fraudster, father, conman—and follows the real time manhunt led by retired US Marshal Tex Lindsey, to track down the shady figure who left so much pain and confusion in his wake across the globe.

May 10

Stath Lets Flats (Season 2)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | All at Once

Jamie Demetriou’s (Fleabag, The Afterparty) incompetent letting agent, Stath, is back to let more flats in this BAFTA-winning sitcom. Imbecilic agent Stath has just been denied a promotion at his family lettings business by his own father. Now he and the team are being forced to work under the management of the high-end estate agents next door, led by his nemesis Julian (Dustin Demri-Burns, The Great). This second series centers around the hapless yet well-meaning Stath.

May 12

2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises

Episodes: North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | Live

The BAFTA Television Awards rewards the very best in television broadcast on British screens. Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will return to host the ceremony at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday 12 May 2024.

May 13

After the Flood (Season 1)

Episodes: BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60’ | 2x Weekly

When an unidentified man was found dead in an underground car park after a devastating flood, PC Joanna Marshall (Sophie Rundle, Peaky Blinders, Gentleman Jack) is commissioned to investigate the truth of the man’s death.

May 14

Make It at Market (Season 2)

Episodes: BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 15 x 45’ | All at Once

Nominated for a BAFTA TV award this year, Make it at Market follows a select group of amateur makers as they are mentored through the practicalities and pitfalls of turning a hobby into a business. The expert mentors and show host will guide them through what it takes to transform their hobby into a business, giving them the knowledge and opportunity to transform their lives.

May 17

Stath Lets Flats (Season 3)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | All at Once

Stath (Jamie Demetriou, Fleabag, The Afterparty) is an ambitious lettings agent. The trouble is, he’s absolutely rubbish at letting flats. The BAFTA-winning comedy returns. But that’s the least of his worries now. He’s just lost the love of his life. He’s about to become a dad. He needs a job, and fast. His cousin’s barbershop beckons… Unfortunately, no sooner is he there than he’s started a war with the rival letting agency opposite. And being newly single isn’t all plain sailing either. Could his father’s wedding be his one chance to win back the love of his life?

May 19

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024

Episodes: North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 60’, 5 x 45’, 2 x 30’ | Daily following UK Broadcast

Returning to the service is the annual RHS Chelsea Flower Show — the most prestigious flower show in the world, the highlight of the gardening calendar and one of Britain’s special Summer events. Over 13 exclusive episodes, On Demand coverage will include expert-led reviews of all the Show Gardens along with celebrity interviews.

May 23

McDonald & Dodds (Season 4)

Episodes: BritBox Original, North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 3 x 120’ | Weekly

Return to the beautiful city of Bath as mismatched detective duo McDonald and Dodds are presented with more original and inventive crimes to solve. Season 4 features three new emotionally engaging feature-length crime stories told with flair and mischief. In the first story, McDonald and Dodds begin to investigate when a middle-aged woman is found shot dead in a rented flat. The killer has removed all clues to her identity, but DNA reveals she went missing over 35 years ago. Where has she been all those years? And why has she been murdered?

Alongside returning cast including Tala Gouveia (Scream Street), Jason Watkins (The Crown, Archie) and Claire Skinner (Outnumbered), this first film features a star-studded guest line-up including Toby Stephens (Die Another Day, Black Sails), singer/songwriter Pixie Lott, Lydia Leonard (The Crown, Gentleman Jack), Daniel Lapaine (Catastrophe, Zero Dark Thirty), Dipo Ola (We Hunt Together), John Gordon Sinclair (Traces), and Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty, EastEnders).

May 24

At Home with The Braithwaites (Seasons 3-4)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 6 x 60’, 6 x 60’ | All at Once

S3: Alison (Amanda Redman, New Tricks) is awarded a damehood by the Queen for her charity work, and discovers that she is pregnant with Graham (Ray Stevenson, Ahsoka)’s baby. A newspaper prints a story saying that it was 12-year-old Charlotte (Keeley Fawcett, Carrie’s War) who purchased the winning lottery ticket, and the lottery company takes the family to court.

S4: Alison (Amanda Redman, New Tricks) and David (Peter Davison, Doctor Who) start divorce proceedings and begin new romances. Sarah (Sarah Churm, Utopia) quits college and starts a business as a wedding planner. Charlotte (Keeley Fawcett, Carrie’s War) hatches a plan to get rid of the lottery winnings, as she believes they have caused all the family’s problems.

May 27

Lovejoy (Season 3)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 13 x 60’, 1 x 90’ | All at Once

Lovejoy (Ian McShane, Deadwood, Pirates of the Caribbean) is a trickster, a swindling art and antiques dealer who seems to get caught up in devious deals and `get rich quick’ schemes. But you can’t help liking Lovejoy, who has a talent for finding hidden treasures. When he’s not out for himself, he uses his skills as a con man to help the less fortunate and less sneaky.

May 31

Here We Go (Season 2)

Episodes: North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 7 x 30’ | All at Once

The smart family sitcom with a home-movie feel returns. From the writer of Plebs and starring Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, Doc Martin), Jim Howick (Ghosts, Sex Education) and Alison Steadman (Ghosts, Sex Education). The Jessop family can’t help getting things a little bit wrong, a lot of the time. Matriarch Rachel tries to keep the family on track, as husband (and former Olympic archer) Paul tackles his own insecurities. Daughter Amy and Uncle Robin are still struggling with their love lives and grandmother Sue is threatening to move in.

The family face everyday challenges alongside brilliantly bonkers situations, including sailing a sinking boat and selling ice cream from a hearse. Son Sam is on hand to film it all in this intimate comedy about a family whose indomitable spirit allows them to find moments of delight among the disappointment – and laugh in the face of disaster.

And there you have it, the BritBox May 2024 list! BritBox has a one-week free trial and is available for USD$8.99/CAD$9.99 per month or USD$89.99/CAD$99.99 per year.

