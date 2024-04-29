Spring is in the air and so is the smell of Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and graduation. You know what else is in the air? The smell of Acer Deals. These Acer Deals and devices that are listed below, might fit perfectly for mom, dad, or your grad.

Early Acer Deals For Mom, Dad, and Grads

Carbon-neutral Aspire Vero 16

2024 Spring Acer Deals and Devices

The carbon-neutral Aspire Vero 16 laptop for work and entertainment showcases Acer’s commitment to eco-conscious design.

Steps are taken to minimize its carbon footprint throughout its lifecycle. This EPEAT Gold-certified laptop uses 100% recyclable packaging and 60% post-consumer recycled plastic in its paint-free chassis.

It’s built to last with military grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability and comes outfitted with an app for managing the battery’s consumption, power, and performance modes.

The Aspire Vero 16 boasts a 16-inch 16:10 WUXGA (1920×1200) display. Its 1440p QHD camera produces quality images even in low light conditions, has a shutter to safeguard privacy and practical AI-powered smart solutions, including automatic framing, advanced background blur, gaze correction, and background noise suppression for impeccable video conferencing.

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-51P-5641) is available now on Acer Store with prices starting at $749.99 for a model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16 GB memory and 512 GB SSD.

Essential Aspire Go Series starting at $249

2024 Spring Acer Deals and Devices

The new value-oriented Aspire Go 14 and Aspire Go 15 are well-rounded laptops for designed for anyone desiring great value and performance with all the essentials needed to stay connected and productive.

The Aspire Go models are powered by up to Intel Core i3 N-Series or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and offer up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe Gen3 SSD for sufficient storage.

The devices are also integrated with Copilot on Windows, offering greater usability and assistance to users when performing tasks with a single click of the dedicated Copilot key.

Video calls on the devices are also enhanced for better image clarity, even in low-light conditions, and dual digital microphones ensure voices are captured with precision.

They’re available now at Acer Store, Amazon and other retailers with prices starting at $249.99.

16-inch powerhouse with touch display for less than $1,000

2024 Spring Acer Deals and Devices

The new Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-72) is an AI PC, utilizing performance-minded Intel Core Ultra processors (up to Core Ultra 9 185H) with Intel AI Boost and Arc Graphics.

This line has a productivity-boosting 16-inch WUXGA touch display or an OLED display

The line boasts a striking thin-and-light design at a budget friendly price of less than $1,000.

It features an upgraded TwinAir dual fan system to keep it cool and plenty of ports, including a MicroSD card reader.

The first configuration is available for $899.99 here, and more will be coming soon from Costco and others.

$399.99 Chromebook Plus 514 for families, students

2024 Spring Acer Deals and Devices

The Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-4H/T) is a budget-friendly system ideal for families and students and meets Chromebook Plus ChromeOS standards

It’s powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i3-N305 processor for solid everyday performance

Videos, text and more look great on the 14-inch 16:9 Full-HD Display with optional touch screen

Great conferencing with a 1080p FHD webcam with privacy shutter and two upward-facing speakers with DTS® Audio

Fast-charging battery, providing up to 11 hours of battery life and delivers MIL STD 810H military-grade durability

Our first configuration only has a $399.99 MSRP and is available at Costco.

Powerful AMD nitro gaming laptops ideal for fun and school

2024 Spring Acer Deals and Devices

The Nitro V 15 Series makes gaming more accessible and affordable than ever. It’s also ideal for schoolwork and every-day productivity tasks.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Hexa-Core Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics and showcasing a crystal-clear 15.6” Full-HD display with a 144Hz IPS panel — you can see why the Nitro V 15 is a knockout hit for gamers of every level.

Do more, quicker than ever, across multiple applications with the centralized generative AI assistance of Copilot on Windows. Accessible with a single touch of the Copilot Key.

The Nitro V 15 (ANV15-41-R2Y3) is available from Best Buy for $829.99.

Nitro V 16 (AMD)

2024 Spring Acer Deals and Devices

The Nitro V 16 Series is built for casual players looking for a well-balanced device with modern features and more.

It delivers strong performance and efficiency for gaming or work with up to the new AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs with DLSS 3.5 technology for versatile performance, long-lasting battery life, and AI-powered technologies.

Some models include up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of storage on top of a cutting-edge dual fan cooling system, it’s well-equipped to take on heavy gameplay and data transfers.

Models will offer 16-inch WQXGA or WUXGA (16:10) displays with 165 Hz refresh rates, showcasing fluid visuals with minimal ghosting and screen tearing for blur-free gaming sessions.

Nitro V 16 models are available in North America now, with model ANV16-41-R2R4 available from Acer.com for $999.99.

Nitro 17 (AMD)

2024 Spring Acer Deals and Devices

Gamers seeking fun on the big screen need look no further than the Nitro 17, which offers a large 17.3-inch FHD (1920×1080) 165Hz display supporting NVIDIA G-Sync and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus.

The newest models (AN17-42) combine up to a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD to deliver premium experiences. They combine reliable performance, remarkable battery life, and the cutting-edge integration of AI technology.

Other key gaming features that elevate the gaming experience include a 4 zone RGB keyboard, Killer Ethernet, overclocking capabilities, Wi-Fi 6E and a dual fan cooling system with quad intake and quad-exhaust ports.

The new AMD-based Nitro 17 models are available now in North America immediately, with prices starting at $1,199.99.

