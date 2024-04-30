Olympic involvement has been a part of Samsung for years now. The company makes it a point to support and be highly involved in both the Olympic and Paralympic festivities and games. With less than 100 days to go until Paris 2024, the company has officially kicked-off its “Open always wins” campaign.

The “Open always win” campaign, celebrates the brand’s shared values of openness with the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games and announced the grand opening of its Olympic rendezvous at Samsung | Champs-Élysées 125 showcase.

As announced in January, Samsung’s “Open always wins” message articulates the brand’s belief that openness enables new perspectives and infinite possibilities and will serve as the heart of its Paris 2024 programming. The new campaign, which debuted today, brings “Open always wins” to life through the stories of Team Samsung Galaxy skateboarder Aurélien Giraud (France), Para sprinter Johannes Floors (Germany) and breakdancer Sarah Bee (France), and demonstrates how being open enables you to do extraordinary things.

As a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, Samsung has been driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology and experiences at the Games for nearly 40 years,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The way we enjoy the Games has evolved dramatically over time, with technology playing a critical role in bringing the Olympic spirit to life. This is even more true as we embark on a ‘Games wide open,’ and we are excited to bring Olympic fans and athletes closer than ever by opening up new experiences and meaningful connections at Paris 2024 with our ‘Open always wins’ campaign. Samsung

Samsung also unveiled a brand new showcase, Olympic™ rendezvous @ Samsung | Champs-Elysees 125, which will take Olympic and Paralympic Games fans on an epic journey to Paris 2024 through iconic experiences. They will get to relive the biggest highlights of Games past with Galaxy, and explore Samsung’s latest innovations, and create lifelong memories with Galaxy AI.

In creating this showcase, Samsung collaborated with the visionary Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, whose groundbreaking work mirrors the remarkable spirit of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, constantly pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities. Inspired by Parisian Salons from the Age of Enlightenment, the space is designed to celebrate openness to new perspectives and possibilities through reflections and optical illusions that evoke feeling of openness, harmony and connection.

“The entire space is designed to celebrate Samsung’s commitment to openness,” said Jean Nouvel. “The abstract graphic façade captures the reflections of movements and lights that appear and disappear in an instant, while the matte, reflective white mirrors in the lobby invite discovery of latest innovations.” Samsung

