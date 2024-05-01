Samsung adds Canadian French to Galaxy AI for Francophone Canadians

Contrary to popular belief, French is not simply French. Especially when it comes to Canadian French. On that note, Samsung has announced the inclusion of Canadian French to the list of languages Galaxy AI now supports, bringing Canada’s official second language to its translation tools.

Canada has two official languages, English and Canadian French. While most Canadians are not bilingual, many Francophone Canadians continue to feel that having two official languages is an important part of being Canadian.

“With continued interest in prioritizing accessibility for Canadians, the introduction of Canadian French to Galaxy AI’s range of languages will break down language barriers for Canadian Galaxy users. As leaders in mobile AI innovation, this effort is enabling Canadian Galaxy users to communicate on a scale unique to Samsung.” Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business, Samsung Canada

French-speaking Canadians can now take advantage of the following Galaxy AI language features:

Live Translate produces two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls, making it easy for users to book reservations while traveling or chat with your grandparents in their native language.

produces two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls, making it easy for users to book reservations while traveling or chat with your grandparents in their native language. Interpreter can instantly translate live conversations through a user-friendly split-screen view, allowing people standing opposite each other to read a text translation of what the other person is saying.

can instantly translate live conversations through a user-friendly split-screen view, allowing people standing opposite each other to read a text translation of what the other person is saying. Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones by generating context-aware suggestions to enable communications to sound as they were intended, whether it’s a polite message to a coworker or a short catchy phrase for a social media caption.

can help perfect conversational tones by generating context-aware suggestions to enable communications to sound as they were intended, whether it’s a polite message to a coworker or a short catchy phrase for a social media caption. Note Assist can create AI-generated summaries, pre-formatted templates and cover pages, elevating your day-to-day productivity.

can create AI-generated summaries, pre-formatted templates and cover pages, elevating your day-to-day productivity. Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate voice recordings.

uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate voice recordings. Browsing Assist helps you stay up to speed on what’s happening in the world while saving time by generating concise summaries of news articles or web pages.

Canadian French is now available for download as a language pack from the Settings app. Aligning with the recently launched Galaxy S24, Galaxy AI is now available across more devices including the Galaxy S23 Series, the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold5, and the Galaxy Z Flip5. Some Galaxy AI features are also now available on the Galaxy Tab S9 Series and the Galaxy Buds.

With the addition of Canadian French to Galaxy AI, the list of supported languages now includes Chinese, English (India, United Kingdom, United States), French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), Thai, Arabic, Indonesian, Russian, Vietnamese, Australian English, Cantonese and Canadian French.

