May 2024 is here and that means new content on Crackle, Redbox, Chicken Soup, and now Popcornflix. This month we have Michael Fassbender starring in Centurion. Be sure to browse all three of these services for more Michael Fassbender flicks.

Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcornflix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices. They are also available on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touchpoints this year.

We are back this month and our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for May 2024 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. Let us know what you thought of Michael Fassbender in Centurion. We’ve also included Popcornflix this month!

As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings. Now, let’s see who else is joining Michael Fassbender in this month’s Crackle lineup!

Find Michael Fassbender And More On Crackle In May 2024

The movies and TV shows listed below may have different start dates. Be sure to check Crackle throughout May if you don’t see your movie or TV show listed yet.

Playing on Crackle, Michael Fassbender In Centurion

Centurion (with Michael Fassbender)

Deadfall

Pioneer

Goon

Frontera

Legend of The Tsunami Warrior

Prince Avalanche

The Host

Tidal Wave

Night Catches Us

The Lady in the Car With Glasses and a Gun

How I Live Now

Playing on Redbox

Shade

By Night’s End

Doe

Imaginaerum

D-Day: Veterans Return to Normandy 75 Years Later

Sgt. Will Gardner

Divas!

The Revolt

Domain

Bravestorm

Eagle and the Albatross

Funny Cow

Playing on Popcornflix

Flyboys

Vietnam War: Tales From Nam

The Eagle Swoops In: WWII in Color

Out of the Fight

Blast

Resurrecting the Champ

Avenging Angelo

English Dogs in Bangkock

Ghost Team

Seven Swords

In Hell

Black Eagle

Playing on Chicken Soup

Wedding Talk

My Other Mother

Mothers and Daughters

Jewel

At Home With Genevieve

Peak Practice

The Lucy Show

Take Me Home

Gray Matters

Unsolved Mysteries

Bloodline Detectives Hosted By Nancy Grace

An American Crime

