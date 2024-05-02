New on Netflix May 3-9: Live comedy galore

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies to the Netflix May 3 to 9th list. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix May 3 to 9th list which is headlined by three live comedy events from John Mulaney and Kate Williams, as well as a Tom Brady roast.

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Dumb Ways to Survive: Collect, harvest and hunt your way through the wilderness as a bumbling bean trying to stay alive. Will you die a dummy or use your smarts to survive?

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in May but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

And now for the Netflix May 3 to 9th list:

May 3

2 Hearts 🇺🇸

Bullet Train 🇨🇦

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)): In the first of six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

In the first of six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town. Postcards (NETFLIX SERIES): When a Nigerian single mother travels to India for a medical checkup, her journey will end up touching the lives of everyone she meets.

When a Nigerian single mother travels to India for a medical checkup, her journey will end up touching the lives of everyone she meets. Selling the OC: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors.

The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors. Stand Up Guys 🇨🇦

The Unbroken Voice: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): As her career takes off, Arelys struggles to balance her music and her family life as dangerous new foes threaten to destroy everything.

As her career takes off, Arelys struggles to balance her music and her family life as dangerous new foes threaten to destroy everything. Unfrosted (NETFLIX FILM): In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld starring Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Jim Gaffigan, and more.

May 4

The Atypical Family (NETFLIX SERIES): Blessed with superpowers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world — until a mysterious woman changes everything.

Blessed with superpowers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world — until a mysterious woman changes everything. Katt Williams: Woke Foke (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)): Comedian Katt Williams lets loose in real time as he hits the stage on May 4 for Netflix’s second live-streamed stand-up event.

May 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon 🇺🇸

Roast of Tom Brady (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)): Tom Brady will take the hits when sports and comedy stars team up to roast the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

May 6

30 for 30: Broke 🇺🇸

30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play 🇺🇸

30 for 30: The Two Escobars 🇺🇸

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)): In the second of six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

In the second of six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town. Reba: Seasons 1-6 🇺🇸

May 7

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT) ): In the third of six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

): In the third of six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town. Super Rich in Korea (NETFLIX SERIES): Singaporean tycoons, Italian luxury brand heirs, and Pakistani nobles. Explore the lavish lives of multibillionaires living in Korea, and why they came.

Singaporean tycoons, Italian luxury brand heirs, and Pakistani nobles. Explore the lavish lives of multibillionaires living in Korea, and why they came. xXx: Return of Xander Cage 🇨🇦

May 8

The Final: Attack on Wembley (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.

With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)): In the fourth of six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

In the fourth of six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town. War Dogs 🇺🇸

May 9

Bodkin (NETFLIX SERIES): In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town.

In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town. The Guardian of the Monarchs (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The forests of Michoacán are home to millions of monarch butterflies. Activist Homero Gómez was highly vocal about its preservation – and then he vanished.

The forests of Michoacán are home to millions of monarch butterflies. Activist Homero Gómez was highly vocal about its preservation – and then he vanished. John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL (LIVE EVENT)): In the fifth, and second last, of six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

In the fifth, and second last, of six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town. Mother of The Bride (NETFLIX FILM): In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom’s father is her ex.

In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom’s father is her ex. Sing Street 🇺🇸

Thank You, Next (NETFLIX SERIES): After a painful breakup, a young lawyer sets out to find true love in the confusing world of modern dating with the support of her best friends.

And there you have the New on Netflix May 3 to 9th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

