TCL 50 XL 5G now available at Metro by T-Mobile

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the new TCL 50 XL 5G, well, it’s at Metro by T-Mobile now. The new TCL 50 XL 5G has been a much anticipated budget smartphone with NXTVISION eye comfort mode and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Here’s what we reported about the $159 TCL 50 XL 5G and the entire TCL 50 Series smartphone lineup.

TCL 50 XL 5G and 50 Series

The brand-new TCL 50 Series marks TCL’s fifth generation of smartphones, bringing an array of distinctive models, from cost-effective 5G devices to an extended selection of NXTPAPER smartphones. Equipped with dual speakers and larger screens, there is a model to meet the needs of any user.

The TCL 50 Series embodies TCL’s commitment to user choice and experience. These devices cater to a wide spectrum of preferences, from traditional display devices to those with eye comfort settings. The series showcases innovations such as an e-reader mode for book enthusiasts and superfast 5G connectivity for users always on the move. Each model in the series is designed to provide seamless entertainment, efficient productivity, and a comfortable user experience. With the TCL 50 series, every user can find a smartphone that perfectly matches their lifestyle.

The series leads off with five models dedicated for the U.S. market: TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G, TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, TCL 50 XL 5G, TCL 50 XE 5G, and TCL 50 LE.

TCL 50 XL 5G Specifications

As the first two NXTPAPER smartphones to the U.S. market, TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G bring clarity and easier viewing by default. Both of them combine TCL NXTPAPER display with dual speakers for a natural and comfortable audiovisual experience.

The TCL 50 XL 5G takes the viewing experience a notch higher with a 6.8″ FHD+ 120Hz display. It also features dual speakers with DTS sound, 8 GB RAM boosted by RAM expansion, as well as NXTURBO for a smooth and immersive experience. Moreover, it boasts a 5010mAh battery, ensuring it keeps up with the demands of an active lifestyle.

The TCL 50 XE 5G stands out with a 6.6″ HD+ 90Hz display for and dual speakers for an enriched audiovisual experience. Its 50MP triple camera captures clear, high-quality photos, and 8 GB RAM boosted by RAM expansion, it delivers smooth performance. Powered by the TCL NXTURBO technology and featuring a 5010mAh battery, the TCL 50 XE 5G is designed for extended use and efficient performance.

The 50 LE is a compact yet powerful addition to the TCL 50 Series. With a 6.6″ HD+ 90Hz display and dual speakers, it provides a comfortable viewing experience. It features a 13MP hybrid camera and TCL NXTURBO technology for smooth performance. With a 4000mAh battery and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB ROM, the TCL 50 LE is an excellent choice for those who need a reliable, high-performing device on the go.

What do you think of the new TCL 50 XL 5G? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.