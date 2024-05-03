Get 3 months Apple Music in Spatial Audio free on LG Smart TVs

How much do you enjoy music? Now you can enjoy an even more immersive listening experience with Apple Music in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on LG Smart TVs — the first TVs to support the new feature. Even better, LG is offering three months of Apple’s streaming music service free to its worldwide LG Smart TV owners.

The quick and dirty:

Pioneering Immersive Audio : LG TVs are the first to support Apple Music in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

: LG TVs are the first to support Apple Music in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. Apple Music 3-Months Free Trial: A 3-month free trial is available in the Apple Music app of compatible LG Smart TVs (2018 models and later) running WebOS 4.0 and higher, as well as lifestyle screens models the StanbyME, StanbyME Go, and MyView Smart Monitor.

A 3-month free trial is available in the Apple Music app of compatible LG Smart TVs (2018 models and later) running WebOS 4.0 and higher, as well as lifestyle screens models the StanbyME, StanbyME Go, and MyView Smart Monitor. Dolby Atmos & Spatial Audio: Spatial Audio further enhances audio experiences, delivering multi-dimensional sound. Apple Music automatically plays Dolby Atmos tracks on compatible LG Smart TVs and when paired with Dolby Atmos-enabled LG soundbars. Additionally, enjoy Apple Music in Spatial Audio on non-Dolby Atomos-supported LG Smart TVs by connecting a Dolby Atmos LG soundbar.

As mentioned above, the three-month free trial is available via the Apple Music app on compatible 2018 and newer LG Smart TVs running webOS 4.0 and higher, as well as the StanbyMe, StanbyME Go, and MyView Smart Monitor.

“The introduction of spatial sound with Dolby Atmos through Apple Music on LG TVs transforms how we listen to music on the big screen. LG is dedicated to elevating the content streaming experience for music enthusiasts around the world, and we will continue to offer easy access to and great music experience across devices.” Chris Jo, senior vice-president of platform business at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

As LG mentions, Spatial Audio further enriches the audio experience, delivering an elevated level of clarity and depth with multi-dimensional sound. Not all songs are compatible but those songs and albums that are will be labelled with a Dolby Atmos badge on the album’s detail page. Additionally, Apple has curated playlists to help users more easily discover songs with spatial audio support. The tracks will be output with surround sound when streamed through your Dolby Atmos LG Smart TV or through a Dolby Atmos-enabled LG soundbar. Even more, a loudness normalization algorithm eliminates the need to adjust the volume when listening to Dolby Atmos songs.

