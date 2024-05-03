“Always Incredible” AI PCs from ASUS to debut at Computex 2024

AI PCs are the talk of the day and with Computex 2024 in Taiwan just around the corner, ASUS is set to debut its lineup at its Always Incredible press event on June 3rd.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Always Incredible ASUS press event will introduce “intelligent solutions and announcements” for the company’s AI PCs, as well as new innovations across its product portfolio. ASUS will present alongside some of its long-time industry partners who will discuss how ASUS has adapted and refined the technology they offer up.

Some teasers as to what ASUS will be unveiling include a “wide array of creator solutions from its acclaimed ProArt product series, as well as a wide range of powerful new-era ASUS AI PCs.” Two new gaming devices from TUF Gaming will also debut, as well as enterprise and commercial AI Server and AI NUC solutions.

After the press event, attendees at Computex 2024 in Taiwain can visit both the ASUS and ROG (Republic of Gamers) booths (M0519a and M0509a respectively) between June 4 to June 7 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, 4F.

Here’s what to expect at each booth:

“Attendees can visit the ASUS booth to witness the unveiling of the company’s AI ecosystems, including AI Servers, AI Workstations, and Enterprise GenAI Solutions. ASUS will also showcase its first AI PC, a revolutionary step towards the future of computing and discover a wide range of consumer, gaming, creator, and commercial products, all powered by AI. The ROG booth is set to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience for all levels of gamers with a range of esports-grade peripherals, laptops, motherboards, graphics cards, monitors, and much more, ROG has everyone covered, from the casual gamer to the pro-level competitor.” ASUS Press Release

If you’re interested in tuning in, the event will take place on June 3, 2024, at 4 p.m. Taiwan time CST (4 a.m. EST, 1 a.m. PST) and will be livestreamed on several ASUS social media channels, with product announcements covering ASUS AI solutions for the enterprise, commercial and consumer markets.

