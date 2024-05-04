Save this May the 4th on Logitech G gaming gear

Happy May the 4th! If you are looking to score some new gaming gear, head over to Logitech G and save on The Mandalorian Edition Astro A30 gaming headset and more!

Savings this May the 4th include:

$89 OFF A30 The Mandalorian™ Edition

$30 OFF G502 X Plus Millennium™ Falcon Edition

$10 OFF G840 XL Return of the Jedi™ Collection

Let’s check out the specs from of these Star Wars-themed gaming peripherals from Logitech G.

Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset – The Mandalorian™ Edition

Regularly $249, you can snag the Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset – The Mandalorian™ Edition for only $159.99 this May the 4th! Choose between PC/Mac, Xbox, or PlayStation versions and “play your best on every device from the Core to the Outer Rim.” Using Logitech G’s pro-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity,

The Mandalorian™ Edition of this popular Astro A30 gaming headset includes custom speaker tags and ear cups with authentic Mandalorian script, signets, and finished in a Beskar Steel colorway. This is one headset that you’ll never want to take off.

Key features include:

A30 The Mandalorian™ Edition connects wirelessly to PC, Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 (cross compatibility available via transmitter—sold separately), and mobile with 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless and Bluetooth® so you can experience free play on any platform.

Finished with a Beskar Steel colorway, featuring removable, one-of-a-kind speaker tags with the profile of Din Djarin, the Mandalorian himself, and the Clan Mudhorn signet.

Hidden behind the speaker tags, the headset features the Ka’rta symbol of Mandalore and that immortal creed, “This Is The Way,”, scripted in Mandalorian. The inside of the earcups conceal the Mandalorian script differentiating the left and right side of the hardware.

Mix and balance audio from multiple devices simultaneously.

Keep it compact with the swivel mount when you game on the go.

Play for days with 27+ hours of battery life.

Manage your audio mix, EQ, and customize every aspect of the A30’s soundscape with a tap on the free Logitech G mobile app, compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices.

G502 X PLUS Millenium Falcon™ Edition Gaming Mouse

The G502 X PLUS is that latest mouse to join Logitech G’s G502 lineup. The Millenium Falcon™ Edition of this wireless gaming mouse features artwork resembling the iconic smuggler ship piloted by Han Solo. Normally $159.99, you can get it for $129.99 this May the 4th!



Key features include:

Redesigned and reinvented with the most innovative gaming technologies, including our first-ever LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches, LIGHTSPEED pro-grade wireless, LIGHTSYNC RGB and HERO 25K Optical Sensor.

Breakthrough hybrid optical-mechanical switches achieve higher levels of speed and reliability through optical actuation.

Activate hyperdrive with LIGHTSYNC RGB featuring flowing 8-LED lighting with custom Millennium Falcon-inspired animations.

Pro-grade connectivity, now with an updated protocol achieving 68% faster response rate than the previous generation.

With the incredible efficiency of LIGHTSPEED technology, G502 X PLUS also achieves up to 120 hours of battery life with RGB off and 37 hours when RGB is set to always on.

With superior tracking and smart energy consumption, HERO 25K delivers unrivaled performance, power efficiency and precision.

Redesigned DPI-Shift button so you can choose the right configuration for your grip and style.

Keep your G502 X PLUS charged, at rest and at play, with our unique wireless charging solution.

G840 XL Return of the Jedi™ Collection

The G840 XL Return of the Jedi™ full desktop gaming mouse pad has space to configure your setup the way you want. A performance-tuned surface texture specific to Logitech G mice and a rubber base that keeps this Star-Wars™-themed mouse mat in place are a couple of the key features. Regular priced at $49.99, it is on sale for May the 4th for $39.99 and adorned with Battle for Endor or Darth Vader artwork.

Other features include:

At 900 x 400 x 3 mm, G840 provides the surface area to unify the aesthetic of a gaming desktop, and added comfort and configuration options.

Provides peak accuracy and consistency for gaming mice by providing optimal sensor imagery to translate mouse movement into cursor movement even at high speeds.

Just-Right texture to improve mouse control. Delivers the feedback required to “feel” mouse movement.

The rubber base keeps the entire surface in place preventing the cloth from bunching up to maintain smooth mouse movement across the entire desktop.

3 mm thickness at such an expansive size provides the stability you need for both mouse and keyboard.

G840 is durable and flexible enough to roll up into a small roll and place back into the included transport tube.

MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU!

