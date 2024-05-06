Samsung Electronics America is introducing a new entry-level OLED TV series – S85D – alongside expanded size options for its S90D series (42-inch, 48-inch and 83-inch).

Samsung is adding these new series and new sizes alongside its already launched flagship S95D series with Glare-Free technology to offer more options to experience Samsung OLED TVs.

The new S85D series will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch options and will feature the same advanced NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, 4K AI Upscaling capabilities, and Pantone Validated Colors found across the Samsung OLED TV lineup. This TV will also get the full suite of features offered by Samsung – including Dolby Atmos Sound for immersive audio, Samsung TV Plus with access to hundreds of channels, Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming games without a console, and more.

The S85D also features Motion Xcelerator technology (120Hz) along with a bold look and feel, with a unique contour design. Here’s the breakdown in pricing and sizes for this new OLED TV from Samsung.

55-inch Class S85D: $1,699.99 MSRP

$1,699.99 MSRP 65-inch Class S85D: $2,099.99 MSRP

$2,099.99 MSRP 77-inch Class S85D: $3,399.99 MSRP

The S90D expanded size options (42-inch and 48-inch) are ideal for gamers with their Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ (144Hz) to help eliminate lag alongside OLED HDR+ that delivers powerful brightness and rich contrast.

42-inch Class S90D: $1,399.99 MSRP [COMING SOON]

$1,399.99 MSRP 48-inch Class S90D: $1,599.99 MSRP [NEW]

$1,599.99 MSRP 55-inch Class S90D: $1,999.99 MSRP

$1,999.99 MSRP 65-inch Class S90D: $2,699.99 MSRP

$2,699.99 MSRP 77-inch Class S90D: $3,699.99 MSRP [NEW]

$3,699.99 MSRP 83-inch Class S90D: $5,399.99 MSRP [NEW]

The new models and sizes join the Samsung S95D series, the first OLED TV with OLED Glare-Free technology that delivers the best possible viewing experience in both light and dark rooms. The S95D OLED TVs are available for purchase now.

55-inch Class S95D: $2,599.99 MSRP

$2,599.99 MSRP 65-inch Class S95D: $3,399.99 MSRP

$3,399.99 MSRP 77-inch Class S95D: $4,599.99 MSRP

