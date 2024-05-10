Starting today, One UI 6.1 will begin rolling out in the US to even more Galaxy smartphone and tablet users to products including the Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, as well as the Tab S8 series. Here’s what the company had to say about this major release and news through its press release.

Today’s news represents the latest milestone in Samsung’s mission for the Galaxy brand — to democratize the access to, and benefits of, mobile AI through impactful products and services personalized to our users.

Combined with last month’s One 6.1 update for the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series, Galaxy AI is now available to millions more users in the U.S. and worldwide. This is just 3 months after debuting on the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year.

As a reminder, Galaxy AI features include:

Live Translate: Enables real-time voice and text translations during phone calls, facilitating travel bookings and multilingual conversations.

Additionally, Galaxy S21 series, Z Flip3, and Z Fold3 users will have access to Circle to Search with Google and Chat Assist features with this latest update.

