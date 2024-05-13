I have been a massive fan of big budget Hollywood movies for years, I mean, who doesn’t love explosions, superheros, and big special effects? But over the past year or so, my family and I have been seeking more simple films, like For Prophet.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Movies like For Prophet are lower budget, less flashy, and probably not as cleanly polished as most Hollywood blockbusters, but they have a charm which I think many people are looking for. Typically, these types of movies deal with real life situations and touching moments, and I think many of us are seeking that over the fantastical. Here’s what the press release had to say, as well as the trailer for this interesting and fun-looking movie.

MSI Films in Association with Redbird Entertainment announce the upcoming theatrical release of For Prophet. The comically inspiring story of faith and perseverance in the face of apathy and corruption is slated to open on June 21st through Integrity Releasing, with a home entertainment release to launch on July 26th. The film stars Ben Marten (Chicago Fire), Valentina Garcia (Lessons in Chemistry), Enrico Natale (The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain), T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh (That’s So Raven), Eddie Jemison (Nope, Ocean’s Trilogy), and Bert Belasco (BET’s Let’s Stay Together) in his final on-screen performance since his tragic passing in November 2020.

For Prophet tells the story of Damon Fisher (Ben Marten), a struggling entrepreneur who encounters the relentlessly encouraging Archangel Raphael (Valentina Garcia). Raphael reveals that he has been chosen by God to become a part-time prophet with the divine mission to save his crumbling and corrupt hometown. To make matters worse, Fisher must also battle an endlessly trash-talking demon in the form of an ever-present cameraman that only he can see. His marriage, his business, and his sanity are all pushed to the brink on his spiritual quest to discover the ultimate value of faith.

“I wanted to create a movie that would make people laugh, think and gain a new perspective on the struggle of this life; how faith can play a real part in overcoming doubt and fear,” said Iverson. “Whether you’re laughing or crying, hopefully both, I believe that the highest value in art is making people wonder about the eternal and really contemplate the human condition. I mean, everyone has an angel on one shoulder and a demon on the other — that’s For Prophet.”

“This production was blessed beyond compare. Our team, in front of the camera and behind, really elevated this story to new heights. I love cinema that takes the audience on a journey, affecting their hearts and minds, hopefully having them leave the theater changed in some way. We truly believe that’s what audiences can experience when they watch our film.”

