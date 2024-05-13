TCL has been making waves in the TV and home theater space over the past few years. They really brought their best starting last year and are on par with the big boys, in terms of price to quality. The company is making some solid devices in the home theater space, and now they’ve enhanced the TV and sound bar portfolio.

TCL TVs offer a home theater solution for virtually every need across its critically acclaimed Smart S Class and QLED Q Class, with a wider range of sizes from 32” all the way up to 115” for TCL’s largest and best Mini LED TV — the ultimate home theater centerpiece. Here’s what the press release had to say about what you can expect from the company in 2024.

TCL Q Class Smart TV

TCL’s new Q Class Smart TV models represent quality home theater, with Quantum Dot technology featuring Ultrawide Color Gamut for enhanced QLED color that produces more lifelike images. Utilizing industry-leading innovation, the TCL Q Class includes the Q65, Q68, QM7 and QM8 models, including three new 98” TVs and the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV.

With massive investments in big screen LCD and Mini LED development and production, vertical integration gives TCL the advantage to redefine home entertainment with ultra-large, feature-packed televisions. While TCL’s 98″ TV offerings can satisfy virtually any cinephile or sports enthusiast in the family room, the 115″ QM89 is TCL’s top-of-the-line QD-Mini LED TV for those looking to create or upgrade their theater room with an elevated viewing experience.

TCL S Class Smart TV

TCL’s S Class is a family of smart TVs. The S2 and S3 are smart and versatile models that will carry over in 2024. TCL’s 2023 S4 is significantly enhanced for 2024, becoming the all-new smart and vivid S5. Setting the S5 apart from competing models at this level, TCL is now including its advanced AiPQ Processor – a first in the S Class – for images that are brighter, clearer, and more accurate. Additionally, for the first time, 55”+ S Class models get a significant gaming upgrade with Game Accelerator 120 for 120 VRR Gaming.

TCL’s new 2024 S Class and Q Class models are available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and other popular retailers.

Additionally, TCL today announced the expansion of its Q Class and S Class sound bar lineup. TCL’s latest sound bars complement its award-winning TVs by delivering rich audio experiences in two new Q Class and two new S Class models that incorporate Dolby Atmos technology for a higher, more immersive sound.

TCL Q Class Sound Bar: High-Quality Home Theater

TCL’s premium Q Class completes a high-quality home theater with Dolby Atmos sound bars that deliver the powerful performance that TCL’s award-winning lineup is known for, wrapped in an elegant design. The Q75H is a 5.1.2 sound bar that allows users to experience Dolby Atmos and DTS:X in an entirely new way with built-in side surround speakers. TCL’s Q85H is a 7.1.4 sound bar that delivers the ultimate enveloping home theater experience by adding wireless rear speakers, which also incorporate rear Dolby Atmos up-firing drivers.

TCL S Class Sound Bar: Home Theater Made Simple

The new S Class sound bars include TCL’s S45H and S55H models that feature a beautiful new cosmetic design, upgraded with Dolby Atmos, Auto Room Calibration, which was previously only available in Q Class. They also feature the new TV as Center Channel Mode. These models also include other key features such as DTS Virtual:X Virtual 3D Surround, HDMI with eARC, Bluetooth, TCL TV Ready capability, and are wall mountable.

