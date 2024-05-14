SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 has 100+ gaming audio presets

When it comes to gaming, not only does a good gaming headset help, but fine-tuning your audio levels can also make a difference. Unfortunately, that can take time. The latest SteelSeries gaming headset — the Arctis Nova 5 — aims to cut down on that time with a companion app with over 100 audio presets for popular games.

According to SteelSeries, the Arctis Nova 5 gaming headset was created with three goals in mind:

Create better audio for the games people play on Xbox and PlayStation Develop a wireless gaming headset that’s both premium and accessible Allow gamers to play longer and harder

The result is a gaming headset with a companion app (the Nova 5 Companion App) that offers up over 60 hours of battery life, over 100 audio presets, Quick Switch Wireless between high-speed 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3, and an affordable price point of $129.99.

“Innovation is key, and we use it to unlock the power of imagination and push boundaries to provide gamers with premium audio experiences. The introduction of the Arctis Nova 5 and Companion App, with over 100 audio presets, is literally ‘game-changing’ and provides users with an epic audio advantage for console gaming.” Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 gaming headset.

The Arctis Nova 5 is perfectly equipped for console gaming on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms with the following features:

The Nova 5 Companion App: Introducing a revolutionary app that features 100+ game-specific audio presets that have been meticulously crafted and custom-tailored to each game by audio engineers, esports Pros, and game developers. Gamers can change their audio presets on the fly in real-time and without leaving the game , providing a distinct competitive advantage. Hear what others don’t with precisely honed audio profiles for top games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Minecraft, and more.

Introducing a revolutionary app that features 100+ game-specific audio presets that have been meticulously crafted and custom-tailored to each game by audio engineers, esports Pros, and game developers. Gamers can change their audio presets , providing a distinct competitive advantage. Hear what others don’t with precisely honed audio profiles for top games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Minecraft, and more. Neodymium Magnetic Drivers – Gamers can heareverything with an ultra-detailed soundscape of crystal-clear highs, pinpoint mids, and deep bass. The custom-designed Neodymium Magnetic Drivers are crafted from a rare-earth metal to ensure the perfect audio experience, whatever game or track they are playing.

Gamers can heareverything with an ultra-detailed soundscape of crystal-clear highs, pinpoint mids, and deep bass. The custom-designed Neodymium Magnetic Drivers are crafted from a rare-earth metal to ensure the perfect audio experience, whatever game or track they are playing. Quick-Switch Wireless: Easily take calls while gaming, switching from high-speed 2.4GHz to Bluetooth 5.3 with a tap of a button. Mobile connections remain on standby when players are back in the action, so they can receive calls. Keep Fortnite EQs on the 2.4GHz bandwidth without affecting specific media profiles for Bluetooth audio.

Easily take calls while gaming, switching from high-speed 2.4GHz to Bluetooth 5.3 with a tap of a button. Mobile connections remain on standby when players are back in the action, so they can receive calls. Keep Fortnite EQs on the 2.4GHz bandwidth without affecting specific media profiles for Bluetooth audio. Cross-Platform Gaming – A compact USB-C dongle allows gamers to easily swap between all systems, supporting Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, Meta Quest, handhelds, as well as phones and tablets that support USB-C.

A compact USB-C dongle allows gamers to easily swap between all systems, supporting Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, Meta Quest, handhelds, as well as phones and tablets that support USB-C. ClearCast 2.X Mic: 2X the bandwidth, 2X the clarity. SteelSeries’ ClearCast microphone features a new high-bandwidth chipset supporting 32KHz/16Bit audio to keep comms crystal clean and clear. Gamers can supercharge vocals even further with Sonar AI-Powered Noise Cancellation on PC for the ultimate two-way noise reduction on comms. A unique design seamlessly blends the mic into the earcup when fully retracted for on-the-go.

2X the bandwidth, 2X the clarity. SteelSeries’ ClearCast microphone features a new high-bandwidth chipset supporting 32KHz/16Bit audio to keep comms crystal clean and clear. Gamers can supercharge vocals even further with Sonar AI-Powered Noise Cancellation on PC for the ultimate two-way noise reduction on comms. A unique design seamlessly blends the mic into the earcup when fully retracted for on-the-go. 60+ Hours of Wireless Gaming: A 60-hour battery life equates to a full charge lasting 8 hours each day for 7 days in a row. A USB-C fast charging delivers another 6 hours of charge in only 15 minutes.

A 60-hour battery life equates to a full charge lasting 8 hours each day for 7 days in a row. A USB-C fast charging delivers another 6 hours of charge in only 15 minutes. Sonar Audio Software Suite: – the first pro-grade parametric EQ designed for gamers. Specifically designed to turbocharge any headset for gaming and provide a limitless ability to control sound across games, team chat, and the microphone, Sonar allows gamers to adjust every individual frequency and hear the sounds that matter the most.

As mentioned above, the Arctis Nova 5 gaming headset is available on the SteelSeries website and at other retailers for $129.99.

