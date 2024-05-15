Thunderbolt Share enables ultra-fast PC-to-PC experience

Sharing files, peripherals, and more can be a pain for people with multiple computers. Intel has just unveiled Thunderbolt Share, which will be offered with select PCs with Thunderbolt 4 or 5 ports and allow users to transfer files faster and easier and share a monitor between two systems.

Thunderbolt Share, which is compatible with Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 PCs running the Windows operating system, utilizes the high bandwidth and low latency of Thunderbolt technology to provide:

Smooth uncompressed screen-sharing with ultra-responsive mouse and keyboard control between PCs – powering a seamless visual experience.

Fast file transfers between two PCs with simple drag and drop, folder synchronization, and easy file migration from an old PC to a new PC.

Easy collaboration between users sharing large files.

Support via a direct connection between PCs or through a Thunderbolt accessory with multiple ports such as a Thunderbolt dock or monitor.

Private and secure connection that doesn’t affect Wi-Fi, Ethernet or cloud network performance.

“We are excited to continue to lead the industry in connectivity solutions with Thunderbolt technology. Thunderbolt Share delivers on our aspiration to bring innovative solutions to the market and deliver new experiences for users to get the most out of their PCs. Now users can seamlessly access one PC from another at Thunderbolt technology speeds. It truly changes how users can be more productive and efficient.” Jason Ziller, Intel vice president and general manager of the Client Connectivity Division

Thunderbolt Share lets creators, business professionals, and even gamers improve productivity and workflows by connecting two systems over a single Thunderbolt connection. Users can share monitors and peripherals between systems and easily transfer files over a private and secure connection utilizing Thunderbolt bandwidth and low latency.

Intel stated that Thunderbolt Share will be offered on select PCs and accessories starting in the second half

of 2024. Companies including Lenovo, Acer, MSI, Razer, Kensington, Belkin, Promise, Plugable and others will be announcing more information soon on what systems may be supported.

