New on Netflix May 17-23: Comedian Shane Gillis kicks the tires

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies to the Netflix May 17 to 23rd list. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix May 17 to 23rd list which is headlined by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and Chris O’Connor in the comedic Netflix Series Tires.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Dumb Ways to Survive: Collect, harvest and hunt your way through the wilderness as a bumbling bean trying to stay alive. Will you die a dummy or use your smarts to survive?

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in May but not necessarily this week on the Netflix May 17 to 23rd list, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Buying London (NETFLIX SERIES): Follow luxury estate agent Daniel Daggers and team as they navigate London’s super prime market, where the drama is as jaw-dropping as the price tags.

And now for the Netflix May 17 to 23rd list:

May 17

The 8 Show (NETFLIX SERIES): Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in an irresistible but brutal show where they earn money as time passes.

The 8 Show (NETFLIX SERIES): Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in an irresistible but brutal show where they earn money as time passes.

Power (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now, it can be described by one word: power.

Thelma the Unicorn (NETFLIX FAMILY): A singing pony who dreams of stardom finds instant fame when she transforms into a sparkly unicorn — but becoming a celebrity is one wild ride.

May 18

Ella Enchanted 🇨🇦

Outlander: Season 7 Part 1 🇨🇦

May 19

A Simple Favor 🇺🇸

Golden Kamuy (NETFLIX FILM): On the Hokkaido frontier, a war veteran and Ainu girl race against misfits and military renegades to find treasure mapped out on tattooed outlaws.

May 20

Mean Dreams 🇨🇦

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): In a globe-trotting season spanning four continents, the international success of the family business gives the Kretzes a taste for travel and adventure.

May 21

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy (NETFLIX COMEDY): From her firefighter husband's unflattering pet name to her mom's aggressive accessorizing, Rachel Feinstein lets loose in this stand-up comedy special.

Wildfire: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

May 22

Act Your Age: Season 1 🇺🇸

Top Gun 🇨🇦

Toughest Forces on Earth (NETFLIX SERIES): This docu-series surveys military combat forces across the world to see how they train for dangerous missions using specialized equipment.

World War Z 🇨🇦

May 23

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary follows the rise and fall of Generation Zoe, a spiritual coaching network hiding the most unusual scam in Argentina's history.

Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man (NETFLIX COMEDY): Franco Escamilla takes the stage with tales of teenage romance gone wrong, featuring painfully long kisses and rockstar cameos with surprising outcomes.

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (NETFLIX ANIME): On the run from a past crime, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into joining an illicit tournament and has to face top martial artists in deadly match-ups.

Ice Age: Collision Course 🇨🇦

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 🇨🇦

In Good Hands 2 (NETFLIX FILM): A newly reunited father and son grapple with new beginnings after tragedy, but can they manage to fill the void left by a beloved mother and wife?

Tires (NETFLIX SERIES): At his father's auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.

