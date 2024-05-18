Our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. Coming to Tubi came back in April 2022, and we now have the Coming to Tubi May 2024 edition for you. Here come Matt Damon and Christian Bale teaming up with Ford to take down the Italian team of Ferrari.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi June 2024 highlights some new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service, so you can plan your month accordingly. Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in Ford V. Ferrari.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app on various devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi June 2024 edition! Now, let’s jump into one of the best movies of all time, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Tubi Originals

Action

CONTINENTAL SPLIT: As the New Madrid Fault threatens to tear the U.S. in half, a desperate team of seismologists and government agents race to prevent disaster while the clock ticks down. 6/22

Documentary

KILLING HIP HOP : Hip Hop, America’s beloved genre, has given rise to modern-day prophets. But, too often, their stardom has deadly consequences. Killing Hip Hop is a deep dive into these lives and premature deaths. 6/21

: Hip Hop, America’s beloved genre, has given rise to modern-day prophets. But, too often, their stardom has deadly consequences. Killing Hip Hop is a deep dive into these lives and premature deaths. 6/21 VICE NEWS PRESENTS: SEARCHING FOR MASCULINITY: Vice News delves into modern masculinity, unraveling the intricate identity crisis facing men today. 6/26

Horror

CLICKBAIT: UNFOLLOWED : A group of influencers are invited to a house for a competition with deadly consequences. 6/7

: A group of influencers are invited to a house for a competition with deadly consequences. 6/7 BLOODLINE KILLER: Moira Cole endeavors to rebuild her shattered life after the murder of her family at the hands of her deranged and obsessed cousin. 6/28

Thriller

WHAT HAPPENS IN MIAMI : Three friends on a wild Spring Break are thrust into a web of mystery as they become the prime focus of a missing person’s investigation following the disappearance of one of their own. 6/8

: Three friends on a wild Spring Break are thrust into a web of mystery as they become the prime focus of a missing person’s investigation following the disappearance of one of their own. 6/8 THE SINTERN : An influencer comes across a VIP party invite not meant for her and dives headfirst into the side of the industry where secrets are worth killing for. 6/13

: An influencer comes across a VIP party invite not meant for her and dives headfirst into the side of the industry where secrets are worth killing for. 6/13 ROCK THE BOAT 2 : After losing her memory of her tragic past, Millie tries to pick up the pieces but is terrified when chaos follows her and her friends’ every move. 6/15

: After losing her memory of her tragic past, Millie tries to pick up the pieces but is terrified when chaos follows her and her friends’ every move. 6/15 SINS OF THE BRIDE : A bride’s revenge fling with the best man turns her world upside down when her supposedly AWOL groom returns, leading to a fraught marriage haunted by guilt and a vindictive secret-holder bent on destroying their fragile happily ever after. 6/20

: A bride’s revenge fling with the best man turns her world upside down when her supposedly AWOL groom returns, leading to a fraught marriage haunted by guilt and a vindictive secret-holder bent on destroying their fragile happily ever after. 6/20 KILLER BEAT: When a struggling rapper rockets to fame with a viral hit, her dream-come-true turns deadly as she’s pursued by a serial killer hunting female artists. Balancing her rising career with survival, she must outwit her nemesis to stay atop the charts—and alive.6/27

Western

CALAMITY JANE: After Wild Bill is killed in a poker game, Calamity Jane must break out of prison and seek revenge before the Deadwood’s Sheriff can arrest them. 6/14

Coming to Tubi June 2024 — Matt Damon and Christian Bale

Coming to Tubi June 2024 — Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Ford V Ferrari

Action

“Above The Law”

“Assassins”

“Bullet To The Head”

“Commando (1985)”

“Die Hard With A Vengeance”

“Hard Target”

“Hard Target 2”

“Live Free Or Die Hard”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Parker (2013)”

“Raw Deal”

“Rush Hour”

“Rush Hour 2”

“Rush Hour 3”

“S.W.A.T. (2003)”

“Skyscraper”

“The Scorpion King”

“The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior”

“The Scorpion King 3: Battle For Redemption”

“The Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power”

“The Scorpion King: Book Of Souls”

Art House

“2046”

“Drugstore Cowboy”

“The Grandmaster”

“Night Of The Kings — 6/4”

“Queen & Slim”

“Safe”

“Saving Face”

“Stronger (2017) – 6/5”

Black Cinema

“Above The Rim”

“All About The Benjamins”

“Baby Boy”

“Cradle 2 The Grave”

“Dead Presidents”

“Grand Crew”

“Little Man”

“Notorious (2009)”

“Phat Girlz”

“Roots”

“Sparkle (2012)

“The Steve Harvey Show”

“Traffik”

“What’s Happening!!”

“Why Do Fools Fall In Love?”

“You Got Served”

Comedy

“Bringing Down The House”

“Central Intelligence -6/11”

“Cheech And Chong’s Next Movie”

“Desperately Seeking Susan”

“Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead”

“Girl In Progress”

“Hit & Run -6/8”

“Jexi”

“Kenan”

“Little Nicky”

“Metro”

“Night School”

“Shallow Hal”

“Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit”

“Taxi”

“The Other Guys”

“We’re The Millers”

Documentary

“Freeheld”

“The Back Nine”

Drama

“Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut”

“American History X”

“Before I Fall”

“Boyz N’ The Hood”

“Cast Away”

“Detroit”

“Ford V Ferrari”

“Gifted (2017)”

“Judas And The Black Messiah”

“Lean On Me”

“Lords Of Dogtown”

“Malcolm X”

“My Girl”

“My Girl 2”

“Outsiders (2016)”

The Color Purple

“The Oath

“The Patriot (2000)”

“Scarface”

Horror

“Dead Silence”

“Interview With The Vampire”

“Leprechaun”

“Malignant”

“Mirrors”

“The Descent”

“The Descent: Part 2”

“The Fog (2005)”

Kids & Family

“Annie (2014)”

“Leave It To Beaver”

“Muppets From Space”

“Paddington”

“Space Jam”

“The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland”

“The Ant Bully”

“The Great Gilly Hopkins”

“The Karate Kid (2020)”

“The Smurfs (2011)”

Romance

“Aloha”

“Baggage Claim”

“Guess Who”

“High Fidelity”

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back”

“Little Black Book”

“Love & Basketball”

“Love Don’t Cost A Thing”

“Meet Joe Black”

“Poetic Justice”

“The Perfect Holiday”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“Alien Vs. Predator”

“Aliens Vs. Predator — Requiem”

“Demolition Man”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“I, Robot”

“Johnny Mnemonic”

“King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword”

“La Brea”

“Lockout”

“Predator”

“Predestination”

“Space Jam”

“The Maze Runner”

“V For Vendetta”

Thriller

“Alex Cross”

“Collide”

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“High Crimes”

“Jackie Brown”

“Kidnap”

“River’s Edge”

“Runaway Jury”

“Running With The Devil”

“Trust — 6/11”

“The Long Kiss Goodnight”

“Untraceable (2008)”

Western

“All The Pretty Horses”

“Last Man Standing”

“Seraphim Falls”

“The Cowboys”

“The Homesman”

“The Long Riders”

What do you think of Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Ford V. Ferrari? What do you think of what's coming to Tubi in June?



