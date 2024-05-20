Acer announces the Swift 14 AI laptop

Acer today launched its first AI PC with the Swift 14 AI laptop, in collaboration with Microsoft and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., ushering in a new AI era with brand-new user experiences and AI capabilities on Windows 11.

The Swift 14 AI has multiple device models, powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus platforms, and both feature the world’s fastest NPU for laptops to enable on- device AI processing. Users can streamline everyday tasks with smarter PC functions and tackle complex workloads more effectively. Here’s what the press release had to say about this new laptop.

“Engineered for AI from the inside out, the Swift 14 AI is the first among many Acer PCs to come,” said Jerry Kao, COO, Acer Inc. “These next-generation AI PCs see significant leaps in AI processing power enabled by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus, unlocking brand-new experiences that we know users will love.”

“The Swift 14 AI is a remarkable device that demonstrates the power, performance, and intelligence capabilities of the Snapdragon X Elite platform,” said Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Compute & Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Powered by the world’s fastest NPU for laptops and high-performance CPU cores, the Swift 14 AI delivers groundbreaking AI, enhanced productivity and creativity, making Acer’s new device a game-changer in the world of AI-enabled laptops.”

Snapdragon X Series Platforms: Powering the Next-Generation AI PCs

The Snapdragon ® X Series processors are built for AI and are designed to be among the most powerful, intelligent, and power-efficient processors created for Windows in its class today. The new Acer Swift 14 AI, powered by Snapdragon X Elite, features 12 high-performance CPU cores on a 4nm process node, integrated Qualcomm Adreno ™ GPU of 3.8 TFLOPS, and Qualcomm Hexagon™ NPU capable of 45 TOPS.

It is also equipped with up to 32 GB LPDDR5X-8533 memory and up to 1 TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD to enhance system performance and navigate demanding multitasking workloads across productivity, creativity, and immersive entertainment scenarios without sacrificing power. Paired with the hundreds of premium apps that are optimized for Arm compatible architecture, Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors enable user experiences that run smoothly and efficiently.

The laptop features a 14.5-inch WQXGA

3 (2560×1600) IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and support for 100% sRGB color gamut. It is available with edge-to-edge touchscreen options and comes with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe ® Certification 2.0 to help minimize the effects of harmful blue light without sacrificing color accuracy. A 180-degree hinge design provides the flexibility of a different user mode and enables easy opening of the aluminum cover with one hand.

A 1440p QHD IR webcam with a triple microphone array and privacy shutter supports Acer’s suite of AI-boosted conferencing tools in Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 to ensure users always look and sound their best. These can be swiftly calibrated thanks to Acer QuickPanel which intuitively appears when the device’s webcam or microphone has been switched on. A dedicated key directs users to the Red Dot Design Award-winning AcerSense ™ app for device management and a library of AI features available on the device through the Experience Zone.

The Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-11) will be available in North America in July, starting at USD $1,099, and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 1,499.

