New Copilot+ AI PCs announced by Dell

Dell says its new AI PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus bring exceptional performance, groundbreaking battery life and AI experiences. With the Microsoft Event that was held today, we are getting a flood of new AI PCs and Dell is one of the many who have a stable of new AI PCs.

According to Dell, new transformative AI experiences will bring enhanced productivity and efficiency to the hands of consumers and professionals alike. Those with AI PCs will never look back, and everyone will want to be part of the action. We’re here to lead the way. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

With AI processing locally on the device across the custom-integrated Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, premium GPU and neural processing unit (NPU), Dell’s new AI PCs offer:

Groundbreaking battery life, so you can search, create and communicate without a worry.

45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of performance on the NPU, so you can run AI tasks more efficiently.

Instantaneous results when searching your own content using on-device Copilot. This means you don’t need to worry about an internet connection or the cloud, making tasks more seamless, accessible and secure wherever you work or play on your Copilot+ PC.

Dell AI PCs Announced Today

XPS 13 is our first XPS to feature Copilot+ powered by Snapdragon X Elite. The already iconic laptop now has powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and impressive speed for navigating demanding workloads and freeing up time to be more creative, all the while extending time away from the outlet. XPS 13 is our thinnest and lightest XPS and now has multi-day battery life with up to 27 hours, suitable for everyday productivity and content creation.

Consumers can also choose from two new Inspiron AI laptops with exceptional battery life, ideal for students and multitaskers. Both Inspiron 14 Plus (available in ice blue) and Inspiron 14 (available in titan grey) are crafted with lightweight, low-emissions aluminum and are energy efficient with EPEAT Gold rating.

Inspiron 14 Plus features the Snapdragon X Plus platform and all-day battery life with up to 15 hours, enabling a faster and more efficient experience. The device offers an upleveled video and audio experience with quad speakers and a QHD+ display with 400nit brightness.

New Latitude AI laptops with Copilot+ feature Snapdragon X Elite 12-core and Snapdragon X Plus 10-core processors, packing game-changing performance and exceptional battery life for today’s busy worker. You can operate efficiently and smoothly throughout the day without needing to charge, staying productive no matter where you work.

The Latitude 7455 is a premium AI laptop with up to 21 hours of battery life, stacked with a stunning 14-inch QHD+ touch display, quad speakers with AI noise reduction, Qualcomm® FastConnect™ Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G for greater connectivity and collaboration. As our thinnest Latitude laptop ever team members have the mobile form factor they need for productivity at the desk or on-the-go. The all-aluminum chassis is built with a combination of low emissions and recycled aluminum.

packs performance in a mainstream AI business laptop option with a 16:10 FHD+ display and dual speakers. Multiple layers of hardware and firmware security features also protect your Latitudes, from rigorous controls at the supply chain to deep defenses at the BIOS level. Beyond the device, new Dell Implementation Services for Microsoft Copilot solutions rapidly enable more efficient ways of working across the entire organization, reducing risk and preparing the right users to fully adopt Copilot technologies.

Find out more about these and more AI PCs on Dell’s website at the link below.

