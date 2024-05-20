Today, Lenovo launched the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, its first next-generation AI PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about these next-gen AI-powered PCs.

As the PC industry enters a new phase of the artificial intelligence era, Lenovo is poised to offer new levels of personalization in personal computing across its PC portfolio. Intelligent software-powered local processing of tasks, and increased productivity, creativity, and security, these NGAIPC’s combine to deliver a whole new experience in PC interaction. Lenovo is expanding its already comprehensive portfolio of AI-ready devices, software, and optimized services with two new laptops for consumers and business users—the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6.

Powered by Qualcomm Technologies new Snapdragon X Elite processor featuring the 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU and a dedicated Qualcomm HexagonTM NPU (neural processing unit). The new laptops deliver leading PC performance per watt 1 with the fastest to date AI NPU processing up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

With the latest enhancements from Microsoft and NGAIPC, users can now access Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities even when offline, offering seamless productivity and creativity. The latest Lenovo laptops allow users to tap into the extensive NGAIPC knowledge base, empowering them to explore endless creative possibilities. By leveraging generative AI and machine learning, NGAIPC assists in composing compelling text, crafting engaging visuals, and streamlining common productivity tasks. With the ability to work offline with the same fluidity as online, the Yoga Slim 7x and the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 set new standards in AI PC innovation, promising a futuristic and streamlined user experience for end users.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x—The Smarter Way to Create

With the AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, creators can spend less time editing, rendering, and processing, and more time on creating, no matter where on the road they are.

The Hexagon NPU in the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x’s Snapdragon X Elite processor provides creators with onboard access to features such as text-to-image, advanced photo and video editing functionalities, text creation and editing feedback. As well as many more functions that free up time that is better spent ideating new creative endeavors. Additional smarter user experiences include advanced camera and call quality and functionality, lossless hi-definition audio, 4K streaming, faster internet connectivity and enhanced security.

This means that while the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x can handle even complex tasks at speed, it is also extremely power efficient when processing loads dip. This translates into up to multi-day battery life from the 70Wh battery so the ideas never have to stop flowing.

The Lenovo AI Core also works in tandem with the Snapdragon X Elite processor to intelligently determine the exact user scenario, dynamically adjusting power and efficiency depending on the task at hand. This means access to powerful AI-enabled features in a thin, portable, device that is ready to go whenever and wherever creativity strikes.

Starting at just 2.82lbs (1.28kg) and as thin as 0.50” (12.9mm), the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is as portable as it is powerful. Creations made on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x are brought to life on the device’s vivid 14.5” 16:10 3K 90Hz 1000nits peak brightness PureSight OLED touch panel with both 100% sRGB and P3 color gamut support as well as TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light support.

The FHD MIPI IR Webcam means clearer visuals on video calls and features four Voice ID microphones for clearer conversations. Audio likewise sounds out with lifelike clarity thanks to Lenovo Premium Suite’s superior four speaker sound system. The Premium Suite keyboard features 1.5mm key travel on each dish key. The addition of the new Yoga coating with longer lasting anti-oil properties improves typing feel and comfort, while the up to 135×80mm trackpad means more precision when on the go.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is also resource-efficient in its design and packaging, with no plastic in packing material. The device comes in boxes made from FSC™-certified paper and other controlled material and uses dry-pressed paper pulp as cushioning, and the included system bag is made of rapidly renewable bamboo fiber.

Lenovo also offers a CO2 Offset Service that allows users to help offset the estimated CO2 emissions associated with their device across its average lifecycle. Users can purchase offset credits to support verified CDM, Gold Standard®, Climate Action Reserve, and United Nations climate action projects. These projects aim to help reduce CO2 emitted in the atmosphere.

The Yoga Slim 7x also qualifies for Lenovo Premium Care service, the advanced support service that provides personalized hardware and software assistance from expert technicians with fast repairs when needed.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Built for Business

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is Lenovo’s first commercial next-generation AI PC and marks a significant leap in the realm of AI-powered PCs for commercial use.

With an advanced Snapdragon X Elite processor on board and equipped with an integrated Adreno GPU and on-device AI engine. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 promises a superior user experience that sets a new benchmark in both performance and efficiency for Windows business laptops.

The integrated 45 TOPS NPU delivers supreme on-device AI capabilities focused on enhancing productivity and facilitating seamless creation processes. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 allows users to explore endless creative possibilities with new creative tools. NGAIPC assists in streamlining common productivity tasks through the power of generative AI and machine learning, and with seamless integration across Microsoft 365 applications work efficiencies becomes akin to having a personalized AI-powered assistant at user’s fingertips.

Equipped with up to 64GB high speed LPDDR5x memory 6 and housed in a sleek 14” ultrathin form factor with narrow bezels, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 exudes professional sophistication. Users will experience outstanding video collaboration with the convenient communication bar housing an FHD+IR MIPI camera featuring a physical camera shutter for privacy. Users can stay connected with Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G sub capabilities, ensuring constant connectivity wherever they go, and can benefit from a 58Wh battery to enjoy multi-day battery life using the more energy-efficient low-power display panel.

Pricing and Availability

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x will be available starting June 2024, with an expected starting price of $1,199.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 will be available starting June 2024, with an expected starting price of $1,699.

