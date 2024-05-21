Samsung announces the Galaxy Book4 Edge, its Next-Gen AI PC

The Microsoft Event that happened this week also brought a pile of new Copilot+ powered laptops, and Samsung will not be left out. The company announced, yesterday, its new Galaxy Book4 Edge, which they call their Next-Gen AI PC.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Samsung is embracing the AI PC era, in which Microsoft Copilot+ is at center stage. Here’s what the press release had to say.

Galaxy AI on Galaxy Book4 Edge enables the ultimate connected experience, backed with Wi-Fi 7 readiness for quick and seamless cross-device connectivity, while uniquely bridging the use of on-device and cloud-based processing. With this hybrid approach, users can benefit from AI features even when offline, while still maintaining top-of-the-line security over their data. Thanks to on-device AI, the intelligent Snapdragon platform learns from users over time, increasing productivity and creating optimized AI experiences.

With the addition of the Galaxy Book4 Edge, experiencing comprehensive AI enhancements across Samsung Galaxy devices has never been more accessible. Galaxy Book4 Edge is a Copilot+ PC, transforming the way users interact with their devices by allowing users to be more productive and creative using simple, everyday language. Connect a mobile device to Galaxy Book4 Edge to experience Galaxy AI features on an even bigger, more immersive display with Link to Windows.4 Mirror Circle to Search with Google5 results on a PC display and paste them directly into files to work quickly and seamlessly. Galaxy Book4 Edge also brings fan-favorite features, Chat Assist6 and Live Translate, to the PC.

Samsung collaborated with Microsoft to bring Copilot in Windows to Galaxy Book, enabling the perfect mix of on-device and cloud-based AI for the best experience. For everyday actions such as setting alarms, retrieving contacts, sending messages, and more, users can access their mobile devices via Copilot voice prompts. Copilot also supports intelligent, next-step action suggestions for increased productivity.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is a continuation of Samsung’s legacy in providing best-in-class experiences through premium hardware expertly tuned with cutting-edge software. Designed from the ground up for AI, the Galaxy Book4 Edge introduces the next generation of AI PCs – putting a broad scope of AI in users’ hands and empowering them to accomplish more with less effort. With 45 TOPS NPU processing power, the Snapdragon® X Elite processor equips the Galaxy Book4 Edge with unmatched performance for accelerated AI capabilities across all functions. Powered by the fastest, most powerful Snapdragon processor on a laptop, Galaxy’s on-device AI technology will continuously improve, ensuring a seamless and responsive experience.

Searching for documents, emails, or web pages on your PC can be time-consuming. With Recall, now you can just describe the clues you remember to find it. Or, search across time to find the content you need and re-engage with it.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge will be available beginning in June 18, 2024.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge comes in a 16-inch size, with 1TB of storage and a 3.8GHz (Boost: 4.2GHz) X1E-84-100 processor in Sapphire Blue and starts at $1,749.99.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge comes in a 16-inch size, with a 3.4GHz (Boost: 4.0GHz) X1E-80-100 processor in Sapphire Blue and starts at $1,449.99.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge comes in a 14-inch size, with a 3.4GHz (Boost: 4.0GHz) X1E-80-100 processor in Sapphire Blue and starts at $1,349.99.

What do you think of the Galaxy Book4 Edge? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.