The Microsoft AI Vision Event has spawned a new era of computers that have been unleashed on the public without mercy. The Next-Gen AI PCs are here and if Microsoft has any say, they will be the norm soon. HP is just one of many PC makers that announced new Next-Gen AI PCs.

The new HP OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra are the company’s contribution to the widening field of the Next-Gen AI PC category. HP points to the following highlights, which it feels embodies these new computers and what they’re meant for and how they can help users. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say.

World’s most powerful ultra-mobile next-gen AI PCs reclaim time for meaningful work and creation

Unleash your full potential from anywhere with the world’s longest battery life in an ultra-mobile next-gen AI PC

Sleek new HP next-gen AI PCs deliver lightning-fast responsiveness with a dedicated NPU capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS)

Discover new AI superpowers to create, work, learn, and focus like a pro with HP next-gen AI PCs

HP introduces the world’s most secure next-gen AI PC to protect against AI-generated threats

Uniquely Designed to Break Barriers

HP’s latest next-gen AI PCs unlock capabilities beyond traditional PCs, running AI locally on the device for maximum performance, efficiency, and privacy with longer battery life than ever before. The HP OmniBook X and HP EliteBook Ultra are designed for tech-savvy freelancers and on-the-go leaders, with a sleek design and the perfect synergy of AI-enhanced power and mobility.

Sleek & Versatile – As the world’s thinnest next-gen AI PCs with 26 hours of battery life, these devices take productivity and creativity to new heights with unprecedented style and mobility. Both PCs feature HP’s new AI Helix Logo, reflecting HP AI engineering that delivers optimized performance and security for AI today. The HP EliteBook Ultra adds another layer of durability for commercial customers in a blue finish with a smudge-resistant Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) coating.

– As the world’s thinnest next-gen AI PCs with 26 hours of battery life, these devices take productivity and creativity to new heights with unprecedented style and mobility. Both PCs feature HP’s new AI Helix Logo, reflecting HP AI engineering that delivers optimized performance and security for AI today. The HP EliteBook Ultra adds another layer of durability for commercial customers in a blue finish with a smudge-resistant Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) coating. Lightning-Fast Responsiveness – With the HP OmniBook X and HP EliteBook Ultra, experience top performance without sacrificing portability. Open a large Microsoft Excel file almost 2x faster, stream up to 12 hours of Microsoft Teams calls, or binge up to 22 hours of Netflix streaming.

– With the HP OmniBook X and HP EliteBook Ultra, experience top performance without sacrificing portability. Open a large Microsoft Excel file almost 2x faster, stream up to 12 hours of Microsoft Teams calls, or binge up to 22 hours of Netflix streaming. Responsibly Crafted – As part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio, both devices incorporate 50% recycled aluminum in the covers and 100% sustainably sourced materials for packaging, along with EPEAT® Climate+ Gold Registration and ENERGY STAR® Certification. Representing HP’s commitment to sustainability, the HP EliteBook Ultra’s three-year warranty saves costs and decreases downtime for professionals working in a mix of environments.

Intelligently Optimized to Power AI Experiences

With 60% of freelancers already using AI tools in their work, and 70% of developers adding AI to existing applications, HP architected the HP OmniBook X and HP EliteBook Ultra to take advantage of the newest features and software experiences, including:

Collaborate Authentically – As work requires collaboration in-person and virtually, state-of-the-art conferencing tools are critical. The new Poly Camera Pro uplevels virtual interactions across all collaboration and streaming apps across multiple cameras. Poly Camera Pro utilizes the NPU to power AI enhancements like Spotlight, Background Blur & Replace, Auto Framing, and more, allowing the CPU to maintain performance more efficiently while preserving battery life.

– As work requires collaboration in-person and virtually, state-of-the-art conferencing tools are critical. The new Poly Camera Pro uplevels virtual interactions across all collaboration and streaming apps across multiple cameras. Poly Camera Pro utilizes the NPU to power AI enhancements like Spotlight, Background Blur & Replace, Auto Framing, and more, allowing the CPU to maintain performance more efficiently while preserving battery life. Explore & Optimize – First available on today’s next-gen AI PCs, HP AI Companion uses AI to optimize the device for greater productivity while bringing AI tools locally onto the device.

– First available on today’s next-gen AI PCs, HP AI Companion uses AI to optimize the device for greater productivity while bringing AI tools locally onto the device. Work Protected – As AI advances, trusted security measures are essential for AI PCs. Commercial users can confidently do their best work from anywhere on the HP EliteBook Ultra, with Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus (NGAV), which harnesses the power of machine learning to defend against new and known threats. As a Microsoft Secured-Core PC, the device is designed to protect the PC down to the firmware level with hardware security features that shield user credentials and other critical data.

Pricing and Availability

The HP OmniBook X AI PC is available for pre-order at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99 with 1 TB storage and will begin shipping on June 18, 2024. The device will also be available at BestBuy.com.

is available for pre-order at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99 with 1 TB storage and will begin shipping on June 18, 2024. The device will also be available at BestBuy.com. The HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC is available for pre-order at HP.com for a starting price of $1,699.99 and will begin shipping on June 18, 2024.

