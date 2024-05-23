New on Netflix May 24-30: Jennifer Lopez battles AI Simu Liu in “Atlas”

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies to the Netflix May 24 to 30th list. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix May 24 to 30th list which is headlined by Jennifer Lopez as she takes on AI-soldier Simu Liu in Titanfall Atlas.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Dumb Ways to Survive: Collect, harvest and hunt your way through the wilderness as a bumbling bean trying to stay alive. Will you die a dummy or use your smarts to survive?

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in May but not necessarily this week on the Netflix May 24 to 30th list, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Buying London (NETFLIX SERIES): Follow luxury estate agent Daniel Daggers and team as they navigate London’s super prime market, where the drama is as jaw-dropping as the price tags.

Buying London (NETFLIX SERIES): Follow luxury estate agent Daniel Daggers and team as they navigate London's super prime market, where the drama is as jaw-dropping as the price tags.

The Life You Wanted (NETFLIX SERIES): Gloria is finally happy after transitioning and settling down — until a longtime friend reappears with disrupting news and throws her world into chaos.

Monster (NETFLIX FILM): After being abducted and taken to a desolate house, a girl sets out to rescue her friend and escape from their malicious kidnapper.

And now for the Netflix May 24 to 30th list:

May 24

Atlas (NETFLIX FILM): A brilliant but misanthropic data analyst (Jennifer Lopez) with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry.

The Big Lebowski 🇨🇦

Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow 🇺🇸

The Invitation 🇨🇦

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (NETFLIX FAMILY): The Camp Cretaceous gang comes together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs — and to themselves.

Mulligan: Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Mulligan and his cabinet work together to keep what's left of America afloat while battling cruise ships, power outages and their own incompetence.

My Oni Girl (NETFLIX FILM): A shy teenage boy's inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mom.

May 28

Burnt 🇺🇸

May 29

Bionic (NETFLIX FILM): In a dystopian future where robotic prosthetics redefine sports, two sisters compete in long jump — but their rivalry leads them down a sinister path.

Colors of Evil: Red (NETFLIX FILM): A chilling murder at a Tri-City beach exposes a criminal underworld, testing the courage of a prosecutor and a grieving mother seeking answers.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A group of prominent TikTok dancers are trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M. Among them is Miranda Wilking, whose family is desperately trying to get their daughter out. As other dancers and former members escape and work to rebuild their lives, it isn't until they come together to try and put a stop to the cycle of their abuser that the real healing begins. This three-part documentary series from director Derek Doneen, Dirty Robber and WV Alternative exposes the diabolical tactics used by cult-like organizations to exert control over people as well as the lengths families will go to keep their loved ones safe.

Patrick Melrose 🇺🇸

May 30

2 Hearts 🇨🇦

Eric (NETFLIX SERIES): A desperate father, alongside a tenacious cop, battles his own demons on the streets of 1980s New York as he searches for his missing nine-year-old son.

Geek Girl (NETFLIX SERIES): Awkward teen Harriet has always wanted to fit in. Until she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out.

And there you have the New on Netflix May 24 to 30th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

