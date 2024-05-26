Leaving Netflix June 2024: Last chance to stream these titles!

It’s that time of the month for our Leaving Netflix June 2024 list! Various movies, including a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in June 2024 — fortunately, you have at least a few weeks (and an extra day considering it’s a leap year!) before they do as Netflix was kind enough to send over the list earlier than usual! Our Leaving Netflix June 2024 list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

The Leaving Netflix June 2024 list is a bit longer than in previous months with a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch the A Nightmare on Elm Street movies as well as 11 seasons of NCIS. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch a couple Spider-Man movies and a few others.

And now for our Leaving Netflix June 2024 list…

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in June 2024.

June 2

Bullet Train 🇺🇸

Elvis 🇨🇦

He’s Just Not That Into You 🇨🇦

Ready Player One 🇺🇸

June 9

Top Gear: Seasons 27-28 🇺🇸

June 15

Spider-Man: Far From Home 🇨🇦

June 16

The Mule 🇺🇸

June 21

Top Gun: Maverick 🇨🇦

June 22

Pretty Woman 🇨🇦

June 23

The Invitation 🇺🇸

June 25

Dirty Grandpa 🇺🇸

The Imitation Game 🇺🇸

June 28

Meg 2: The Trench 🇺🇸

June 29

NCIS: Seasons 1-11 🇺🇸

June 30

28 Days 🇺🇸

A Nightmare on Elm Street 🇺🇸

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge 🇺🇸

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors 🇺🇸

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master 🇺🇸

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child 🇺🇸

A Single Man 🇺🇸

Annie 🇺🇸

Blended 🇺🇸

Colombiana 🇺🇸

Fear 🇺🇸

Firestarter 🇺🇸

Footloose 🇺🇸

Godzilla 🇺🇸

The Holiday 🇺🇸

Horrible Bosses 🇨🇦

Hotel Transylvania 🇺🇸

Hotel Transylvania 2 🇺🇸

Inside Man 🇺🇸

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 🇺🇸

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 🇺🇸

Legends of the Fall 🇨🇦

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa 🇺🇸

Marie Antoinette 🇨🇦

My Girl 🇨🇦

National Lampoon’s Animal House 🇺🇸

Out of Africa 🇺🇸

Shrek Forever After 🇺🇸

Spider-Man: Homecoming 🇨🇦

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles on our Leaving Netflix June 2024 list? There are a few more than usual so what will you be watching before it disappears? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.