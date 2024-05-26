Leaving Netflix June 2024: Last chance to stream these titles!

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
And now for our Leaving Netflix June 2024 list…
Table of contents
June 2
- Bullet Train 🇺🇸
- Elvis 🇨🇦
- He’s Just Not That Into You 🇨🇦
- Ready Player One 🇺🇸
June 9
- Top Gear: Seasons 27-28 🇺🇸
June 15
- Spider-Man: Far From Home 🇨🇦
June 16
- The Mule 🇺🇸
June 21
- Top Gun: Maverick 🇨🇦
June 22
- Pretty Woman 🇨🇦
June 23
- The Invitation 🇺🇸
June 25
- Dirty Grandpa 🇺🇸
- The Imitation Game 🇺🇸
June 28
- Meg 2: The Trench 🇺🇸
June 29
- NCIS: Seasons 1-11 🇺🇸
June 30
- 28 Days 🇺🇸
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 🇺🇸
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge 🇺🇸
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors 🇺🇸
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master 🇺🇸
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child 🇺🇸
- A Single Man 🇺🇸
- Annie 🇺🇸
- Blended 🇺🇸
- Colombiana 🇺🇸
- Fear 🇺🇸
- Firestarter 🇺🇸
- Footloose 🇺🇸
- Godzilla 🇺🇸
- The Holiday 🇺🇸
- Horrible Bosses 🇨🇦
- Hotel Transylvania 🇺🇸
- Hotel Transylvania 2 🇺🇸
- Inside Man 🇺🇸
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1 🇺🇸
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2 🇺🇸
- Legends of the Fall 🇨🇦
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa 🇺🇸
- Marie Antoinette 🇨🇦
- My Girl 🇨🇦
- National Lampoon’s Animal House 🇺🇸
- Out of Africa 🇺🇸
- Shrek Forever After 🇺🇸
- Spider-Man: Homecoming 🇨🇦
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby 🇺🇸