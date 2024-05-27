BritBox June 2024: More Ian McShane as Lovejoy

We cover releases from Netflix, Crackle, and Plex regularly, so we thought we’d throw some British programming in there as well! The BritBox streaming service is a joint collaboration of the BBC and ITV and offers the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada.

With that out of the way, let’s check out what’s coming to the BritBox Hune 2024 list, which Ian McShane headlines as the swindling art dealer Lovejoy in seasons four and five of the series.

June 1

Fingersmith (Season 1)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 3 x 60’ | All at Once

In Victorian England, Sue, a young thief, participates in a scam to defraud a rich heiress by becoming her maid. Things take an unexpected turn and Sue’s plan goes horribly wrong.

June 5

Suspects (Season 1)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 5 x 60’ | All at Once

Suspects is a fascinatingly different crime drama. Filmed in a fly-on-the-wall documentary style with actors improvising their lines and reactions based on detailed plot information, it deals with gritty, hard-hitting crime in a naturalistic way that’s deeply compelling to watch. A team of London detectives, each with their own style, grapple with cases ranging from murder, attempted murder, missing persons, drug overdoses, child abuse, sex crimes and even police corruption. The unique way Suspects presents each case, subverting the norms of the genre for a more authentic feel, keeps viewers tuning in series after series, and has seen the format adapted internationally.

June 6

Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie (Season 1)

Episodes: North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 30’ | All at Once

Alan Carr’s (Adventures With Agatha Christie) semi-autobiographical sitcom focuses on the comedian’s upbringing in Northampton in the 1980’s as the son of a professional football manager. Northampton, 1980s. This is more than just a trip down memory lane. It’s a love letter to a time and a town where things weren’t always so inclusive. Told with warmth and wit, it follows Alan’s journey through puberty, adolescence and finally self-discovery.

Against the backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain, Alan experiences sexual awakenings, battles with bullies and navigates the highs and lows of fourth division football. This is a show about school and family, and figuring out who you are when your family are Match of the Day football fanatics – and you’re a little bit Miss Marple. Starring Alan Carr and rising-star Oliver Save (Belfast).

June 7

Naked Civil Servant

Episodes: New to BritBox | 1 x 90’ | All at Once

The film is a cavalcade of the passionate and comic life of a self professed homosexual, Quentin Crisp. It re-creates the way society felt about eccentrics in general, and homosexuals in particular, over the last five decades.

June 10

Lovejoy (Season 4)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 6 x 30’ | All at Once

Lovejoy is a trickster, a swindling art and antiques dealer who seems to get caught up in devious deals and ‘get rich quick’ schemes. But you can’t help liking Lovejoy, who has a talent for finding hidden treasures. When he’s not out for himself, he uses his skills as a con man to help the less fortunate and less sneaky.

June 11

Call the Midwife (Season 13)

Episodes: Canada Exclusive, Canada Premiere | 8 x 50’ | 2x Weekly

More medical and personal dilemmas for the sisters and midwives from Nonnatus House. It’s 1969. More babies than ever are being born in hospital and pressure on maternity beds is high. But Poplar is coping well due to the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters. A midwife-training scheme sees Nonnatus House welcome new recruits. They face a range of challenges including social issues arising from the docks, concerns among the Nigerian and Sylheti communities and health concerns from cerebral palsy, tetanus and TB.

June 12

Suspects (Season 2)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 4 x 60’ | All at Once

Shot with a unique fly-on-the-wall style and improvised dialogue, this gritty crime drama unlike any other follows three detectives solving chilling crimes in London. DI Martha Bellamy (Fay Ripley, Cold Feet), DS Jack Weston (Damien Molony, Crashing) and DC Charlie Steele (Clare-Hope Ashitey, Top Boy) investigate a brutal attack on a barrister who may have been leading a double life. And when a pedophile hunter is assaulted, the team struggles to prove their case. How far will Jack go to get justice?

June 15

Blue Lights (Season 1)

Episodes: SVOD Premiere | 6 x 50’ | 2x Weekly

Three rookie police officers in Northern Ireland must survive their probation period. The odds are at least one of them isn’t going to last. The team quickly find themselves fighting drug gangs, paramilitaries, undercover operatives, the local community and even their own force in a battle for justice. Working as first responders, they’re brought into direct contact with characters from all walks of life. Most of the people the cops encounter just need a helping hand to live a better life. But when a large-scale investigation into a local criminal gang is quickly shut down, difficult and dangerous questions surface. Who is protecting these criminals? And why?

June 19

Suspects (Season 3)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 4 x 60’ | All at Once

DI Martha Bellamy (Fay Ripley, Cold Feet), DS Jack Weston (Damien Molony, Crashing) and DC Charlie Steele (Clare-Hope Ashitey, Top Boy) tackle investigations into a series of suspicious deaths, a badly burned body found in the Thames, a fatal arson attack with ties to the corporate world, and the connections between a pre-op transgender teenager and another teen gone missing.

June 21

Manhunt: The Phantom Cop Killer

Episodes: BritBox Exclusive, North American Premiere | 1 x 90’ | All at Once

For 18 days in the summer of 1982, Barry Prudom was the most wanted man in Britain. 1,000 officers from 12 forces spent two weeks scouring West Yorkshire for the fugitive who had shot dead two police officers and a local pensioner. Hiding out in forests and villages, Prudom managed to evade capture in a series of extraordinary escapes which earned him the nickname The Phantom, using survival techniques he’d learned on an SAS course.

As pressure on the police grew, desperate measures were called for. Step forward the man who’d taught Prudom on a survival course. His task was to track down the man who apparently couldn’t be caught… Mixing never-previously-seen archive with cinematic reconstruction, this is the story of Barry Prudom, ‘The Phantom in The Forest’.

Benediction

Episodes: New to BritBox | 1 x 108’ | All at Once

The story of English poet and soldier Siegfried Sassoon in his quest for personal salvation through family, writing, and his closeted relationships.

Tell it to the Bees

Episodes: New to BritBox | 1 x 137’ | All at Once

A single mother Lydia (Holliday Grainger) who is abandoned by her husband, meets the small village’s Doctor Jean Markham (Anna Paquin) who has recently returned to her hometown when Lydia’s son Charlie is taken under the doctor after being bullied in school. When Lydia and Charlie are unhoused because of Lydia’s earnings from her work are not adequate to pay the rent, Jean invites them to stay in her home and she and Lydia soon develop a friendship and maybe something more.

June 24

Lovejoy (Season 5)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 13 x 60’, 1 x 120’ | All at Once

Lovejoy is a trickster, a swindling art and antiques dealer who seems to get caught up in devious deals and `get rich quick’ schemes. But you can’t help liking Lovejoy, who has a talent for finding hidden treasures. When he’s not out for himself, he uses his skills as a con man to help the less fortunate and less sneaky.

June 26

Northern Lights (Season 1)

Episodes: BritBox Exclusive, North American Premiere | 6 x 60’ | All at Once

Set in Dublin North City Centre’s Capel Street and Northside Quays, Northern Lights tells the story of two grieving strangers, Lloyd (Stephen Jones) and Áine (Elva Trill), whose worlds collide when Lloyd notices Áine standing on Grattan Bridge. Fearing the worst, he decides to intervene. A series of revelations, confessions, secrets and lies follow leading to Lloyd and Áine becoming beacons of light for one another when they need it most, negotiating the obvious gender politics and initial awkwardness of meeting in such unusual circumstances.

Suspects (Season 4)

Episodes: North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 7 x 30’ | All at Once

DI Martha Bellamy (Fay Ripley, Cold Feet), DS Jack Weston (Damien Molony, Crashing) and DC Charlie Steele (Clare-Hope Ashitey, Top Boy) examine cases ranging from the disappearance of a soldier with PTSD to a possible revenge killing of an ex-con, the shooting of a popular clergyman and a violent attack on an elderly widow.

And there you have it, the BritBox June 2024 list! BritBox has a one-week free trial and is available for USD$8.99/CAD$9.99 per month or USD$89.99/CAD$99.99 per year.

