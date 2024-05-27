Internet Archive hit by DDoS attack

The Internet Archive is a non-profit digital library that has been in operation since 1996 and provides a ton of media and other archived media for users around the world. It was founded by Brewster Kahle and it provides “free access to collections of digitized materials including websites, software applications, music, audiovisual and print materials.”

I’m sure many of you have used the Internet Archive at some point in your lives and it does have a lot of very cool and useful things to browse through. Now, according to the Internet Archive X account, the website has been under a massive DDoS attack since this afternoon. The attack is ongoing, with the site going down for some but remaining visible to others.

The X account for the website posted the following: Sorry to say, http://archive.org is under a ddos attack. The data is not affected, but most services are unavailable. We are working on it. This thread will have updates. up again. This has been a back and forth with the attackers. We have made some adjustments, but geez. at least, Happy Memorial Day! From X

For now, the organization is doing its best to cope with the attack and there is no sign of it stopping yet. It’s not clear as to why the attack is happening, but if we get any news, we will update.

