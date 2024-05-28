Acer announces premium Chromebook Plus laptops

Acer has announced new premium Chromebook Plus laptops with Google AI built-in. The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE. According to Acer, these laptops create a greater connection, creation, and collaboration on new convertible Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 and cloud-gaming-optimized Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE thanks to new Generative AI features in ChromeOS.

The tl;dr on these new Acer Chromebook Plus laptops is this:

The embodiment of performance and portability, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, and features a thin-and-light 2-in-1 convertible design with a durable aluminum chassis for on-the-go work, school, and play.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE delivers an immersive cloud gaming experience with NVIDIA GeForce NOW included, Intel Core processors, and a gaming-centric design with a 120 Hz WQXGA display, RGB keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E for fast, reliable connection.

Both new Acer Chromebook Plus laptops encourage and enable users to connect, create and collaborate more than ever before with generative AI features from Google and Adobe.

Here’s some of what the Acer press release had to say about these new laptops.

As Chromebook Plus devices, the two new models support enhanced generative AI features for connectivity, creativity, and collaboration, such as a “help me write” feature available with just a right click, Google Photos’ Magic Editor, Gemini, and more.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a slim convertible optimized for on the-go productivity and connectivity with a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used in myriad ways and places, and the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a next-generation cloud-gaming Chromebook with the latest gaming-centric hardware to stream and play AAA games with NVIDIA® GeForce® NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Boosteroid, Amazon Luna and more.

“Our two new Acer Chromebook Plus laptops masterfully take advantage of new Google AI capabilities that are now part of ChromeOS to deliver even more cutting-edge experiences to Chromebook users,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc. “The fact that these two new Acer Chromebook Plus laptops could not be more different yet both deliver an elevated Chromebook Plus experience points directly to the power and flexibility of the ChromeOS ecosystem and the importance of user-centric Chromebook Plus laptop design.”

Portable and Convertible Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 Boasts On-the-Go Performance Compact, durable, and performance-minded, the new convertible Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 (CP714-1H) is the ideal on-the go Chromebook delivering a sought-after combination of responsive mobile performance and efficient multitasking for collaboration at work, school, or for passion projects.

Powered by up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processors, the Acer Chromebook is ready to help users enjoy AI-powered Google and Adobe apps. Google AI helps users write with ease and design unique backgrounds, while the Adobe Photoshop and LumaFusion apps make editing photos and videos a breeze. Gemini in Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Gmail helps to generate and summarize notes and personalize emails for greater productivity and organization. Plus, all-day productivity with the new Chromebook will be the standard; with 2x the speed, memory, and storage, its durable aluminum chassis design is MIL-STD 810 certified and the fast-charging battery provides long battery life of up to 10 hours.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714’s 2-in-1 convertible design features 360-degree hinges that enable it to be used in various scenarios, including as a traditional laptop or a tablet for note-taking and sketching with an optional dockable USI active stylus[2]. The Chromebook’s 14-inch touchscreen display vibrantly showcases images in WUXGA (1920×1200) clarity and vivid 100% sRGB color range. This means AI-powered features such as creating generative wallpapers and Google Photos Magic Editor help users re-imagine their photos and will be even more immersive and enjoyable on the Chromebook’s thin-bezel display. Plus, its Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass protects it from scratches while resisting stains and odor-causing bacteria.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 (CP714-1H) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 749.99, and in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 979.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (CBG516-2H) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 699.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

