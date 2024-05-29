Govee today announced the launch of new additions to its line of outdoor lights: the Govee Outdoor Wall Lights, Govee Triad Flood Lights, Govee Outdoor String Lights 2, and Govee Outdoor Motion Sensor. The company says these new offerings enhance outdoor living for families and friends, providing both ambient lighting and enhanced security throughout the summer months.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Building on the success of the Permanent Outdoor Light launched in 2022, Govee is broadening its outdoor lighting portfolio with high-quality, reliable solutions tailored to meet the varied needs of consumers. Here’s the rundown of what the company is offering today.

Govee Outdoor Lights 2024

Outdoor Wall Light

In a market largely populated by basic, non-smart and non-RGB outdoor wall lights, Govee is setting a new standard with its Smart RGBICWW Outdoor Wall Light. This advanced lighting solution addresses the common pain points of inadequate illumination and limited customization that plague traditional outdoor lighting. With innovative features tailored to the modern homeowner, the Outdoor Wall Light offers a comprehensive upgrade to enhance any outdoor space:

RGBICWW Technology: Transform outdoor spaces with vibrant, dynamic lighting. This technology allows for up to five customizable color zones per lamp, each capable of individual control and multiple color rotations. This allows homeowners to create a personalized and colorful outdoor ambiance, perfect for both relaxation and entertainment.

Transform outdoor spaces with vibrant, dynamic lighting. This technology allows for up to five customizable color zones per lamp, each capable of individual control and multiple color rotations. This allows homeowners to create a personalized and colorful outdoor ambiance, perfect for both relaxation and entertainment. Extensive Scene Customization: With over 40 preset scene modes, the wall light transitions seamlessly from serene twilight evenings to vibrant holiday festivities, enhancing every outdoor occasion with lighting that’s tailored to the mood and activity.

With over 40 preset scene modes, the wall light transitions seamlessly from serene twilight evenings to vibrant holiday festivities, enhancing every outdoor occasion with lighting that’s tailored to the mood and activity. High-Performance Lighting: Far surpassing traditional fixtures, each lamp emits up to 1500 lumens and offers adjustable color temperatures from a cozy 2700K to a crisp 6500K. Whether it’s for daily visibility or special event lighting, these features provide optimal illumination tailored to the user’s needs.

Far surpassing traditional fixtures, each lamp emits up to 1500 lumens and offers adjustable color temperatures from a cozy 2700K to a crisp 6500K. Whether it’s for daily visibility or special event lighting, these features provide optimal illumination tailored to the user’s needs. Enhanced Smart Ecosystem: The light integrates with the Govee Home App and is compatible with voice controls via Google Home and Alexa. Additionally, it includes advanced connectivity with motion sensors creating a unified outdoor lighting system. More importantly, the product supports the Matter standard for smart homes, allowing users to integrate third devices, such as security cameras, for enhanced functionality. This ecosystem not only simplifies control but also enhances security, reacting dynamically to movement around your property.

Triad Flood Light

Govee’s High-Brightness Flood Light is designed to address the deficiencies of traditional floodlights that often fall short in brightness, range, and durability. This advanced lighting solution solves common outdoor lighting challenges with its superior features:

Exceptional Brightness: Delivering an eightfold increase in brightness, this flood light shines with an impressive 4500 lumens. It offers a spectrum of up to 16 million colors, providing vibrancy and variety far beyond the capabilities of typical RGB floodlights, making it ideal for both functional and aesthetic uses.

Delivering an eightfold increase in brightness, this flood light shines with an impressive 4500 lumens. It offers a spectrum of up to 16 million colors, providing vibrancy and variety far beyond the capabilities of typical RGB floodlights, making it ideal for both functional and aesthetic uses. Expansive Illumination Range: Designed to light vast spaces, this flood light can illuminate an entire wall or area with a horizontal span of over 25 feet (ca. 8 m), effectively covering at least 430 square feet (ca. 40 m²). This feature addresses the need for comprehensive outdoor lighting that traditional smaller-range lights cannot fulfill, ensuring no corner is left in the dark.

Designed to light vast spaces, this flood light can illuminate an entire wall or area with a horizontal span of over 25 feet (ca. 8 m), effectively covering at least 430 square feet (ca. 40 m²). This feature addresses the need for comprehensive outdoor lighting that traditional smaller-range lights cannot fulfill, ensuring no corner is left in the dark. Advanced Design and Functionality: With a strategic three-lamp combination and adjustable features, this flood light offers precise lighting control. This allows for uniform and extensive coverage that can be tailored to suit both intimate backyard gatherings and larger public venues, providing flexibility and control over your outdoor lighting scenarios.

With a strategic three-lamp combination and adjustable features, this flood light offers precise lighting control. This allows for uniform and extensive coverage that can be tailored to suit both intimate backyard gatherings and larger public venues, providing flexibility and control over your outdoor lighting scenarios. Unmatched Durability and Reliability: Constructed with robust aluminum alloy and featuring advanced waterproofing, the Govee Triad Flood Light is built to endure. With a 20,000-hour lifespan and the ability to withstand harsh temperatures ranging from -4 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (ca. 43 °C), it ensures long-lasting, reliable performance in all weather conditions. This reliability is crucial for homeowners and venue managers looking for a durable solution that minimizes the need for frequent replacements and maintenance.

String Light 2

The Govee String Light 2 offers superior brightness and an extended length to meet the evolving needs of our customers. With double the lumens per bulb—100 lm compared to 50 lm—and an impressive 144 feet (ca. 44 meters) in length, these new string lights are ideal for enveloping patios, yards, and other large outdoor spaces in vibrant, effective lighting. Controlled via the Govee Home App or smart home systems like Alexa and Google Assistant, these string lights make every outdoor moment uniquely memorable.

Outdoor Motion Sensor

The Govee Outdoor Motion Sensor is a cutting-edge addition to your smart home outdoor lighting system that promises convenience and security. This motion sensor enhances the functionality of your Govee lighting by activating connected lights upon detecting motion up to 26 inches (ca. 66 cm) away, and syncing all the customizable actions through Govee Home App to other Govee lights. It boasts a IP65 waterproof rating and can be effortlessly installed in various outdoor locations, such as the garage, backyard, front door, etc., for enhanced security.

Availability

All the products are now available for purchase through Govee’s website and Amazon:

Govee Outdoor Wall Light Retail Price: $89.99 (1-Pack), $169.99 (2-Pack)

Govee Triad Flood Light: Retail Price: $149.99

Govee Outdoor String Light 2: $169.99 – 144 ft (ca. 44 m)

Govee Outdoor Motion Sensor: $29.99 (1-Pack)

What do you think of these lights? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.