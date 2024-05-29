Starting tomorrow, May 30, 2024, Verizon Prepaid services will begin offering the new TCL 50 LE for purchase. The entry model of TCL’s 50 Series smartphones makes must-have technology accessible to everyone at just $99.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

This full Android phone keeps users connected and has a vibrant screen you’d expect from TCL. Starting next month, the TCL 50 LE will also be available at Walmart (via Verizon) on June 14, and Visible by Verizon on June 27. The TCL 50 XL 5G went to T-Mobile.

Designed for users who crave connection to content and loved-ones, at a significant value, the TCL 50 LE boasts a 6.6″ HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering clear and fluid visuals for daily tasks – and with a 4000mAh battery, work, play, and everything in-between is reliably achieved at home and away. Here are the key points about the TCL 50 LE, which TCL posted in its press release.

REFRESHING BRILLIANT VISUALS: The TCL 50 LE, powered by NXTVISION Technology, offers a brilliant 6.6" HD+ display. Color, contrast, and clarity are improved in real time to provide a better visual experience. When paired with a refresh rate of 90Hz, it provides an immersive viewing experience.

DETAILED MEMORIES: The 13MP main camera takes excellent images, whether you're using it for work or play. With the 2MP depth camera, you can create breathtaking portraits. The 8MP front camera captures great selfies with friends and lets you join the video calls, so you can stay connected no matter where you are.

STRONG 5G PERFORMANCE: Powered by a MediaTek quad-core chipset, get faster app downloads, and stream seamlessly with the TCL 50 LE. Experience enhanced performance and multitasking thanks to the 2.2GHz quad-core processor, and 4GB of RAM. The expandable 40GB of internal storage1 lets you keep files, save memories and movies, plus download all your favorite apps.

POWER THAT LASTS: The powerful, 4000mAh battery in the TCL 50 LE is designed to last all day2. Battery life can be monitored with the TCL Smart Manager and extended with the assistance of Battery Saver mode. The Ultra-Slim, light design makes it easy to carry throughout your day.

SECURE AND ACCESSIBLE: Face Unlock and the side-mounted fingerprint sensor will keep personal data and= files safe from unauthorized access. Increase your productivity with the 50 LE by multitasking between watching a video and answering that important call.

Find out more, starting tomorrow, on Verizon’s website at the link below.

